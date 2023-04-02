Meet the historical figures for whom the planned Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History and Democracy at Queen and Vine streets is named.

THADDEUS STEVENS (1792-1868)

• Lancaster’s U.S. congressman during the years before and after the Civil War. He had been an attorney in Gettysburg and then Lancaster, and a member of state House who was instrumental in saving public education in Pennsylvania in the 1830s. He was an abolitionist and civil rights activist and, with Lydia Hamilton Smith, a participant in the Underground Railroad. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1849-53 and again from 1859-68; he was a member of the Radical Republicans.

• He owned the ironworks at Caledonia Furnace in Adams County, which was burned by Confederate forces during the Civil War.

• Stevens was born in Vermont. He had a club foot, and he used a cane and a special boot to walk.

• Worked to prevent former Confederates from being seated in Congress after the Civil War, so that Reconstruction could proceed.

• Considered by historians to be the architect of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which defined U.S. citizenship and extended citizens’ rights to the states and has been cited in cases over LGBTQ rights, civil rights and abortion rights. Stevens is also seen as a driving force behind the 13th and 15th amendments, which outlawed slavery and gave African American men the right to vote, respectively.

• Severely ill, and with help from Smith to travel between Lancaster and Washington, Stevens was the House impeachment manager against President Andrew Johnson.

• Stevens died at age 76 in 1868 and is buried in Shreiner-Concord Cemetery, which he chose because the cemetery was integrated.

• A bequest from Stevens’ will founded an orphans school in Lancaster that eventually became the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

LYDIA HAMILTON SMITH (1815-84)

• One of only a handful of successful African American businesswomen in Lancaster in the latter part of the 19th century.

• Born in Gettysburg to an Irish father and biracial mother, she eventually married, moved to Harrisburg and had two sons.

• She used the legal system to extricate herself from the relationship with her husband and came to Lancaster with her sons, to work for Thaddeus Stevens.

• While raising her sons as a single parent, she owned rental properties in Lancaster, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

• She was the manager of Thaddeus Stevens’ household, was his political confidant, helped raise his nephews, was his caregiver through illness late in his life, when he was achieving some of his greatest accomplishments in Congress. She helped manage Stevens’ estate and bought his house after his death.

• Recent scholarship shows she was savvy about using the legal system to sue those she felt were taking advantage of her in business. Members of the community testified to her importance in managing Stevens’ affairs in depositions taken as she contested Stevens’ will.

• A lifelong Catholic, she was active in St. Mary’s church in Lancaster and is buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

• A new biography of Smith, “An Uncommon Woman: The Life of Lydia Hamilton Smith,” by Mark Kelley, is set to be published later this year by Penn State University Press.