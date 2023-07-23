The plan, which is distributed to first responders and local emergency managers, outlines when to take action, how to identify hazardous material placards on a variety of railcar types, the procedures for emergency notification, how to establish incident command and organization, and information on how to inform other county, state and federal authorities.
The HART plan includes details on the railroads that operate in Lancaster County, areas for potential ecological risk and how to establish a disaster declaration.
The plan delineates responsibilities and protective equipment needed for fire departments, government officials, railroads and emergency management officials.
Here are highlights of the plan, which was redacted by county officials to protect “sensitive municipal and transportation routing information” and confidential information for the railroads.
When to take action
In an emergency on a rail line, first responders take into account several potential response actions, depending on the specific emergency.
The responses are classified as “offensive” for quick emergency control and aggressive action; “defensive” for confining the situation with action from a distance to keep the responders safe; or “non-intervention,” in which no action is taken due to high risk for responders or where action could make a situation worse.
Duane Hagelgans, emergency management coordinator for Millersville and Manor Township, provided examples of the response situations. Hagelgans is also the fire commissioner for Blue Rock Fire Rescue and a professor of emergency management at Millersville University.
Offensive
An example would be crews going toward a leaking tanker to shut off a valve and stop a leak.
Dynamic actions to promote quick emergency control, mitigation or tactical resolve.
Enhanced risk to emergency responders.
Resource/sustainment-dependent operations and considerations.
Defensive
An example would be a large fire in which crews set up ladder trucks and lines that flow large amounts of water and are not held by responders.
Confining incident footprint to prevent additional harm, spread or collateral damages.
Immediate rescue/ isolation and denying of entry.
Spill-control actions to minimize spread/contamination.
Control/exposure protection of and against secondary fires.
Non-intervention
An example would be a situation with unknown chemicals or chemicals that are water-reactive; applying water to a large fire with burning oil would create runoff of contaminated water, possibly to nearby waterways or groundwater.
While standing near the railroad tracks along Front Street near Walnut Street in Columbia Borough, Mary Wickenheiser, a Columbia resident, talks about her concerns with hazardous materials on trains that run through the borough, May 15, 2023.
This aerial view shows the Susquehanna River at Veterans Memorial Bridge in West Hempfield Township, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The bridge in the background right, is the Wrights Ferry Bridge that carries Rt. 30 over the Susquehanna River.
Railroad tank cars sit on Norfolk Southern railroad line along the Susquehanna River in Conestoga Township, near Safe Harbor June 5, 2022. Placards on these cars indicate that they are carrying flammable liquids.
A pair of trains with tank cars sit on Norfolk Southern railroad line along the Susquehanna River in Conestoga Township, near Safe Harbor June 5, 2022. These tank cars are posted with a flammable liquid placard.
A worker walks alongside the tracks at the new Norfolk Southern rail yard. The rear of the Lancaster Post Office on Harrisburg Pike can be seen at the top right of the photo. (Jeff Ruppenthal/Sunday News)
What trains carry through Lancaster County [photos]
A Norfolk Southern train crosses Front Street In Columbia Borough Monday, April 17, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Gates are down as a Norfolk Southern train approaches the railroad crossing on Walnut Street at Front Street In Columbia Borough Monday, May 15, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A bicyclist and a pedestrian cross the railroad tracks on Walnut Street near Front Street In Columbia Borough Thursday, May 11, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A Norfolk Southern train crosses Walnut Street at Front Street in Columbia Borough Monday, May 10, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A railroad car labeled and placarded to be carrying liquified petroleum gas, moves on the railroad line along Front Street in Columbia Borough Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A train moves crosses Walnut Street near Columbia River Park Monday, May 15, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A train moves along the railroad line along Front Street at Walnut Street in Columbia Borough Monday, May 10, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Gates are down as a Norfolk Southern train approaches the railroad crossing on Walnut Street at Front Street In Columbia Borough Monday, May 11, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Pedestrians cross the railroad on Walnut Street at Columbia River Park In Columbia Borough Monday, May 11, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A railroad car labeled and placarded to be carrying liquified petroleum gas, moves along the railroad line along Front Street in Columbia Borough Monday, May 10, 2023.
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff photographer
Who orders an evacuation
The mayor or senior township supervisor in an impacted municipality would direct any evacuation/sheltering-in-place measures.
The county commissioners can order an evacuation if the disaster emergency impacts several towns or if the municipal leaders fail to order those measures, can’t be located or are unable to properly communicate and coordinate those measures.
After a 911 call is received, Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatchers will notify the following departments, in order:
Fire department.
Certified hazardous materials team.
Police department.
Emergency medical service.
Lancaster County emergency management duty officer.
LCWC Field Communications Unit (if requested).
Railroad.
The emergency management duty officer will then notify, in order:
Local emergency management coordinators of impacted municipalities.
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to start a WebEOC report, which allows for secure, web-based and real-time information sharing among government and safety groups in response to an emergency or disaster.
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Norfolk Southern Port Road, which runs along the Susquehanna River, is the largest “through” freight route that does not start or stop in the county. The county’s Hazardous Rail Transit Plan identifies some nature preserves that could need to be evacuated or examined for toxic impact in the case of a derailment. The plan, though, points out that this is not an exhaustive list and does not include river islands.
Conestoga Township
Sherry Ferry Wildflower Preserve
Conoy Township
Falmouth Access Park
Drumore Township
Ferncliff Wildflower Preserve
Fishing Creek Nature Preserve
Muddy Run Recreation Park
Susquehannock State Park
East Donegal Township
Riverfront Park
Manor Township
Observation Road and Recreation Area
Safe Harbor Nature Preserve
Turkey Hill Nature Preserve
Martic Township
House Rock Nature Preserve
Kelly’s Run Nature Area
Pinnacle Overlook
Reed Run Nature Preserve
Tucquan Glen Nature Preserve
West Hempfield Township
Chickies Rock County Park
SOURCE: Hazardous Rail Transit Plan (HART) for Lancaster County
