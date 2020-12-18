While the site of the former Rebman's on South Queen Street remains undeveloped, having closed in 2005, memories of the novelty store for many still remain.

The popular store, which sold party supplies, train sets, Halloween decor and more, became known for its Moon Room, a dark room filled with glowing artificial trees that became a tradition for many Lancaster residents.

This 1936 ad shows that Rebman's was an early adopter of the artificial tree.

However, the first reference to the moon room in our archives was a small advertisement announcing its debut in 1969, but this large ad from the following year reflects just how successful the concept was, reported in a previous LancasterOnline article.

The Moon Room's popularity grew and so did the Moon Room, with trees being added over the years.

On June 16, 1984, a five-alarm fire ripped through the Rebman's store, doing more than $1 million in damage. The Rebman family said they would reopen as soon as possible.

For Christmas of 1984, Rebman's made sure the ever-popular moon room made its return at its Columbia Avenue location, which had opened a few month earlier. It was a bit smaller than its previous incarnation, but still took hundreds of hours to set up, according to Robert Rebman Jr.

The South Queen Street store reopened in 1985 and this was the beginning of two Moon Rooms.

In May 2003, Earl Rebman Jr. announced that the downtown location on South Queen Street would be closing at the end of the year.

On Dec. 28, 2005, Earl Rebman Jr. announced that a buyer had been found for the South Queen Street store. Jeremy Feakins, who still owns the property today, was set to buy it for $500,000.

The transaction marked the end of an era, as it brought to a close a nearly century-long family business in downtown Lancaster - from Earl Rebman Sr. starting his candy business in 1909 through the rise and fall of his three downtown locations. Regardless of what the South Queen Street location eventually becomes, for many local people, it'll always be the home of the moon room.