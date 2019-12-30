Who occupies the W. W. Griest building? How was Ronks named? [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project.
You ask, you vote, and our reporters find the answers.
If you have a question about something in or around Lancaster County, submit it below. Your question may be featured in a future article.
Submit your email to begin asking your question.
"I have never heard about a business that has offices in the Griest Building. The question then is, besides the retail spaces on ground level, who else occupies the Griest building?"
Those who walk by the W. W. Griest building may think it's unoccupied due to the lack of branding on the outside.
That lack of branding is intentional, however, said Jason Stauffer of Ecklin Development, the company who owns and leases the Griest building.
The lack of signage on the outside is in respect of the historic nature of the building, so as not to detract from the architecture.
"We don't want the building to be a billboard," Stauffer said.
That said, the building is occupied. Restaurant and bottle shop Shot & Bottle occupies the ground floor.
The other floors in the building are leased mostly as office space.
Floors 1 to 6:
- 1: Shot & Bottle, a restaurant and bottle shop
- 3: Ultra Organics, it's unclear the tie to Lancaster County, but it may be office space for a company that makes frozen fruits and vegetables; Care with Love, a non-medical senior citizen care program
- 5: GateHouse, office space for a facility that focuses on addiction recovery care
- 6: Chan & Associates, a law firm that focuses on family law, criminal defense and immigration law
Griest Building provides a 'cone of protection' against lightning; 1929 LNP archives story tells why
Floors 7 to 13:
- 7: JCAD; Central Market Trust, a non-profit led by volunteers that manages the Central Market both day-to-day and long-term; Elizabeth Bartlow, a financial attorney; Nova Quality Homecare, a home health care company
- 8: McMahon, Winters, Strasko, LLC, a law firm; Robert C. Wee, a lawyer
- 9: Paradox Labs, an e-commerce marketing brand
- 10: MK Architects, an architectural firm
- 11: The Floyd Law Firm; Soloff & Zervanos Trial Attorneys; Rowe Law Offices; Sun Point Welness Center, a counseling and therapy center; LPC & Associates
- 12: Ecklin Development, a home and retail development agency; the Ecklin Group; FORCE pkg, a package design company
- 13: Bel
Editor's note: The businesses without links or descriptions are businesses that did not show up in a Google search.
Question submitted by Jim K.
"How was the town of Ronks named?"
Ronks, in East Lampeter Township, came to be because of the "Ranck" family.
"The Ranck-Rank-Ronk family that settled in Lancaster County spelled and pronounced their surname in various ways. The family of Jacob Eby Ranck pronounced the name as Ronk but spelled it Ranck," said the late Jack Loose, a Lancaster historian, in 1991.
"The Ranck family 'split' on the pronunciation of the name, one group saying 'Rank' as to rhyme with 'Bank' and the other retaining the German sound, 'Rah-ck.'," Loose would later write in the Journal of the Lancaster County Historical Society, "Lancaster County Communities: Rome to Slate Hill."
Is it ever legal to block a traffic lane? Why are Millersville University's colors black and gold? [We the People]
Jacob Ranck was one of the first landowners in Ronks, and often towns were named after the family living there (e.g; Peter Gotshall and East Petersburg in Lancaster County), said Loose in the 1991 entry.
Source: Nathan Pease, Director of Library Services at LancasterHistory, dug through LancasterHistory's library and found information about the town.
Fun Fact: Jonathan Groff, an actor known for his role of Kristoff in Disney's "Frozen," is from Ronks.
Jonathan Groff dresses as his 'Frozen' character in viral musical skit for James Corden talk show [videos]
Question submitted by Andrew K.
For more "We the People"
|We all know the Greist Building is the tallest building in Lancaster. However, I have never heard about a business that has offices in the Greist Building. The question then is besides the retail spaces on the ground level, who occupies the Greist building?