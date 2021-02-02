Zachary Jordan Alam had been on the run for weeks when he checked into the Penn Amish Motel in Lancaster County on Jan. 26.

Wanted by the feds for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the 29-year-old man who officials believe had recently been living in the Washington, D.C., area couldn't catch a break.

His picture was everywhere.

He'd become known on Facebook and Twitter as "Helmet Boy" because he'd been caught on camera using a helmet to smash the window of the Speaker's Lobby.

And — though he didn't know it yet —someone in his family had tipped off the FBI to his identity.

Alam seemingly had nowhere to hide.

He flashed a Virginia driver's license to the front-desk clerk in rural northeast Lancaster County last Tuesday and paid for a room with cash, a clerk told ABC27. Alam likely spent the rest of the week holed up at the Penn Amish, a low-slung strip of about a dozen rooms just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike and hidden down a short driveway from the traffic of Route 272 near Adamstown.

He'd told his family he didn't want to go back to jail. But the feds had already begun closing in.

Investigators showed up in the Adamstown area, known as “Antiques Capital, USA,” early Saturday morning and started showing store clerks in the area pictures of Alam, townspeople said. Authorities entered a Turkey Hill across the street from the Penn Amish with a picture of Alam sometime before 6 a.m., asking if anyone there had seen him, according to Sherry Bailey, a Turkey Hill employee.

Alam was arrested at the motel later that day, the FBI confirmed on Tuesday.

Why Lancaster County?

While Alam's capture might solve a nearly month-old national mystery —who was "Helmet Boy" and where is he? — it's not clear why or how Alam chose Lancaster County in which to hide.

Does he have family here?

Did a Lancaster County resident and supporter of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election offer to provide cover for Alam?

Or was he just passing through on the Turnpike, hoping to evade the feds for one more week?