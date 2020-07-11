A 34-year-old Paradise Township man was arrested on Friday night with kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who has been missing since June 21.

Police are still searching for Stoltzfoos, and a motive hasn't yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing, and investigators "have reason to believe Stoltzfoos was harmed following her abduction," the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.

Justo Roberto Smoker, of the 3200 block of Lincoln Highway, was released from prison last year, according to the state's online inmate locator.

Smoker was sentenced to serve 12 1/2 to 30 years in prison after a string of armed robberies in 2006.

He was a former high school wrestling all-star who had a 3.0 grade point average and earned a place on the Lancaster-Lebanon wrestling all-star team in 2003, according to LNP | LancasterOnline reporting.

Smoker pleaded guilty to the robberies, during which he and his brother, Victor, used a BB gun to rob four different businesses between Aug. 8 and Aug. 13, 2006.

Victor was released from prison in 2016.

Judge Joseph Madenspacher told Justo Smoker at the sentencing hearing in 2007 that he could have fashioned a sentence that would have kept him in prison for twice as long, if not for the rest of his life, according to LNP | Lancaster Online reporting at the time.

But, Madenspacher said, he imposed a sentence that ensures "society is protected, but that you could still come out and lead a reasonable life."

In addition to the prison sentence, Smoker was ordered to pay $7,286 in restitution.

He ended up serving nearly the minimum on that sentence and was released on Feb. 28, 2019.

Smoker became a suspect in the Amish woman's disappearance nearly a week after Stoltzfoos was reported missing, when police were told that multiple witnesses had seen a red or orange vehicle in the Gap area with an Amish woman in the passenger seat and a man driving.

On Friday night, when East Lampeter Township police, state police and the FBI arrested Smoker, he was at work at Dutchland Inc., a water treatment supply company, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

He had told police earlier Friday that he was not in the area where they found articles of Stoltzfoos' clothing buried, but then recanted and said he sometimes drove the back roads around there, police said.

Smoker is currently in Lancaster County Prison being held without the possibility of bail.