In proving that someone committed a crime, prosecutors don’t have to establish motive - the reason a person broke the law.

But it’s human nature to seek explanations for unthinkable crimes like murder. Who did this, and why?

These are the questions many people are asking about Claire Elaina Miller, the 14-year-old girl charged with fatally stabbing her 19-year-old sister, Helen, who had cerebral palsy, early last Monday in the family’s Manheim Township home.

Little information has been released about the case by authorities, and few who know the Miller family are talking.

The parents of the sisters, Mark and Marie Miller, married in September 1997. According to county property records, the Millers’ rancher was purchased in Helen Miller’s name for $495,000 in 2005. The home ownership was eventually listed under an irrevocable trust in her name. Parents of children with special needs often use such trusts to secure benefits and care for their children’s future.

LNP | LancasterOnline has pieced together what it could from interviews with a few people whose children attended Lancaster County Country Day School with Miller. Though they declined to speak on the record, they described her as a good student with a friendly personality and expressed shock that she has been charged in the killing. One said their child has been emotionally affected by the events.

Miller is co-president of her ninth-grade class at the private school about a half-mile walk from her parents’ home at the end of Clayton Road.

She had been a strong student, according to a school spokeswoman, who also said the school community was surprised at what’s happened.

Country Day’s yearbook from last year shows Miller was on the field hockey team and the middle school activities committee.

Miller’s now-deleted social media accounts provided some other details. Videos posted to an account on the TikTok app show Miller lip-syncing to audio clips and songs, including The Cure’s 1980 hit, “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Many of the roughly two-dozen videos dealt with Miller’s fondness for anime - Japanese animation - and a Japanese video game.

In one video, a man, presumably Miller’s father, hams it up. Claire’s sister, Helen, is briefly seen in one clip, sitting in a wheelchair.

The last clip was posted a day before Helen’s death. In the shaky clip, Claire is seated, apparently lip-synching to a sexually graphic song. The words “My dad has to stop opening the conversation with ‘this is just like the gay bar in Japan’” are superimposed on the video and read aloud by a computer voice simulator.

The TikTok account was taken down on Thursday for violating the service’s community guidelines. Before the account was blocked, some of the videos had been viewed tens of thousands of times, with some posters commenting that they were looking for an explanation for the killing of Helen Miller.

None was to be found.

Related coverage: