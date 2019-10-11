According to LNP records, at least six individuals aged 13 or 14 have been charged with homicide in Lancaster County since 1976.

March 1976: Gregory Sourbeer, age 14, killed his mother, Fannie Sourbeer, with a shotgun at their Columbia home. Resentenced in 2018 to 25 years to life.

July 1990: Jose Antonio Espola, age 14, set a fire on Rockland Street that killed five people. Convicted of manslaughter, sentenced to 7 1/2 to 25 years.

February 1991: Keith C. Weaver, age 14, charged in the stabbing deaths of his parents and sister in East Hempfield Township. Convicted of third degree murder, sentenced to 35 to 70 years.

March 1992: Ricardo Cruz, age 13, shot and killed Debbie Rivera, 18, in 1992 on the playground of Carter and MacRae Elementary School on South Prince Street. Resentenced in 2018 to 25 years to life.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

May 1999: Nicole Boyer, age 14, of Elizabethtown, charged with smothering her newborn daughter. Boyer admitted to the killing, and the case was transferred into juvenile court.

Oct. 2019: Rahmir I. Hopkins, age 14, was arrested and charged with shooting Luis A. Perez, 25, to death in the 600 block of South Lime St.