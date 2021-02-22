Editor's note: This story was initially published in October 2019 and was updated on February 22, 2021.

According to LNP|LancasterOnline records, at least seven individuals aged 13 or 14 have been charged with homicide in Lancaster County since 1976.

Here is a look at their cases.

March 1976: Gregory Sourbeer, age 14, killed his mother, Fannie Sourbeer, with a shotgun at their Columbia home. Resentenced in 2018 to 25 years to life. Click here to read the 1976 story in the Lancaster New Era.

July 1990: Jose Antonio Espola, age 14, set a fire on Rockland Street that killed five people. Convicted of manslaughter, sentenced to 7 1/2 to 25 years. Click here to read the 1990 story in the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal.

February 1991: Keith C. Weaver, age 14, charged in the stabbing deaths of his parents and sister in East Hempfield Township. Convicted of third degree murder, sentenced to 35 to 70 years. Click here to read the story from 1990 in the Lancaster New Era.

March 1992: Ricardo Cruz, age 13, shot and killed Debbie Rivera, 18, in 1992 on the playground of Carter and MacRae Elementary School on South Prince Street. Resentenced in 2018 to 25 years to life. Click here to read the 1992 story in the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal.

May 1999: Nicole Boyer, age 14, of Elizabethtown, charged with smothering her newborn daughter. Boyer admitted to the killing, and the case was transferred into juvenile court. Click here to read the 1999 story from the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal.

October 2019: Rahmir I. Hopkins, age 14, was arrested and charged with shooting Luis A. Perez, 25, to death in the 600 block of South Lime Street. Click here to read the 2019 LNP|LancasterOnline reporting.

February 2021: Claire Elaina Miller, age 14, of the 1500 block of Manheim Township, charged with homicide after calling police to say she had stabbed her 19-year-old sister while their parents were asleep. Click here to read the developing story.