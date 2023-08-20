As the 2023-24 school year approaches, four new superintendents are settling in Lancaster County school districts, with some overseeing construction projects renovating or adding buildings.

Conestoga Valley School District

Daniel Hartman became the district’s seventh superintendent July 1, replacing former Superintendent David Zuilkoski, who retired at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Since 2016, Hartman has served as assistant superintendent to the South Western School District in York County.

It’s still unclear when the finishing touches to the district’s new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School will be completed, school board President Idette Groff said in an email, noting that some of the remaining tasks are awaiting supplies. The project, which started in July 2020, was supposed to be done by January 2022.

Groff wrote that a more definitive answer for the end date will come in August during a monthly construction update to the board.

“I remain hopeful that we’re near the end,” Groff wrote. “We’re anxious to be able to schedule an open house in a finished building.”

As for the new Smoketown Elementary School building, which will be in the old middle school building, Groff said construction is moving along well. Construction to the building began in mid-2022 and is expected to be completed by February 2024.

Elizabethtown Area School District

After a brief stint as acting superintendent, Karen Nell was unanimously approved to become the district’s eighth superintendent in May. She began officially serving as superintendent July 1, replacing former Superintendent Michelle Balliet. Balliet left the district in October 2022, after 11 years as the district’s superintendent, to join the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators as director of professional development.

Nell first came to the district as assistant superintendent in April 2021 after serving in various administrative and teaching positions in the Manheim Township School District.

Former Columbia Borough School District Superintendent Tom Strickler will also begin his first school year as the district’s chief finance and operations officer, replacing Dan Forry, who took a job as chief finance officer at Penn Manor School District.

Additionally, the district will begin this year on a $15 million construction project to upgrade its athletic facilities, with the hopes of completing the work prior to the first home football game in August 2024.

And, there are hopes to begin installing some equipment this year as part of a multiphase project to build a fully accessible and inclusive playground at Bear Creek Elementary School.

School District of Lancaster

Following a yearlong search, Keith Miles Jr. began as School District of Lancaster’s new superintendent July 1. As Miles acclimates to the role and the district in the coming school year, he will have the help of new Assistant Superintendent Matt Przywara, who most recently served as acting superintendent and formerly served as the district’s chief operations officer.

And, after the completion of renovations to the new Wickersham Elementary School building were delayed from October 2022 to May 31, 2023, students will finally be moving into the new building for the 2023-24 school year. Unsuitable soil was part of what threw the original completion date off track. The pandemic also played a role by making it harder to get the necessary equipment and parts – including an electrical gear switch that pushed the finishing date back by eight months. The district broke ground on the $18 million renovation and expansion of Wickersham in 2021.

During renovations, students who would normally attend Wickersham completed classes from Smith-Wade-El Elementary School.

Octorara Area School District

Steven Leever began as the district’s new superintendent July 1, replacing Michele Orner, who had been superintendent for the past five years. Orner left the role for a position as director of education services at Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 in New Oxford, Adams County.

Leever most recently served as assistant superintendent at the Kutztown Area School District in Berks County.

Octorara Area is in Chester County but serves families from Christiana and Sadsbury Township in Lancaster County.

Mary Francis Bachmann School

The opening of the new school replacing the former Dominican monastery in Manheim Township has been delayed until the 2024-25 school year, but the school’s first students are scheduled to begin classes this September.

While enrollment for the school for students in grades one through 12 is open, classes for the 2023-24 school year will be only for students in grades five through eight. Because the $10 million to $11 million renovation project at the building at 1834 Lititz Pike won’t be completed, the first students will attend classes at CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health’s campus at 1929 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

The Janus School

Heather Strunk, former director of academics, began as the new head of school July 1, replacing Janet Gillespie, who retired in June. Gillespie held the head of school position for 12 years.

When Strunk was first hired by the school in 2010, she served in several faculty positions across all age levels in the kindergarten through grade 12 private school for students with learning or intellectual disabilities, before becoming director of academics in 2015.