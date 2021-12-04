Stickers with white nationalist slogans have defaced property across Millersville University, according to school officials.

The stickers and messages are similar to those posted on campuses across the nation over the fall, the university said in a message shared with students Friday.

Campus police have begun removing the stickers.

One sticker read “Never apologise for being white,” misspelling the word “apologize.” The word is spelled with an S in other English-speaking countries.

The university issued a statement saying they “(do) not tolerate racist behavior or defacing University property.”

“Diversity and inclusion are among our core EPPIIC Values, and we are deeply committed to creating a safe environment for all members of our University community,” the university said. “Millersville University stands with our students of color and is deeply saddened by the hurt these messages have caused to our community.

Campus police are working with the school’s office of Diversity and Social Justice to investigate the messages.

Attempts to reach campus police and a university spokesperson Saturday were not immediately successful.

Anyone with information about the incident or is aware of additional locations where the stickers were posted is urged to contact Millersville University police at 717-871-4357 (HELP). Campus police can also be messaged through the LiveSafe app.