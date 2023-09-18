Bird-watchers in Lancaster County may have a rare opportunity to glimpse a white ibis around Octoraro Lake after one of the warm-weather-loving birds was spotted there Friday.

The juvenile bird, reportedly scavenging the waters by Mount Eden Road at the lake running along the Lancaster/Chester county line, is more brownish gray than white. It has yet to grow into its full-white adult plumage.

Ted Nichols, president of the Lancaster County Bird Club, said this is the eighth sighting of a white ibis in the last 25 years in the county. The bird was last reported around this time of year last year on the Conejohela Flats, south of Columbia in the Susquehanna River.

Seeing the white ibis somewhere in Pennsylvania is almost an annual occurrence now, Nichols said. The bird, typically found in the southern United States year-round, has expanded its breeding range northward, like many bird species, as the climate warms.