Lancaster County's two health centers are not among the immediate recipients of COVID-19 vaccines under a new federal program.

While a Biden administration announcement Tuesday means Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) will receive vaccine directly from the federal government starting next week, none of the more than 330 centers in Pennsylvania are expected to receive these shipments.

Nationally, nearly 1,400 FQHCs provide primary health care in underserved communities.

Roughly 250 community health centers — not yet identified — are expected to be allocated 1 million first and second doses in the initial program rollout, according to Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

“This effort that focuses on direct allocation to the community health centers really is about connecting with those hard-to-reach populations across the country,” Nunez-Smith said during a press briefing Tuesday, noting equity is the task force’s “North Star.”

These populations include the homeless, agricultural and migrant workers, public housing residents and non-English speakers.

Health centers serve nearly 30 million Americans and one in 14 Pennsylvanians.

“While we applaud the administration’s efforts, patience is still warranted because vaccine supply remains inadequate to meet eligibility and demand,” Cheri Rinehart, Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers president and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday.

Rinehart added, “As production and distribution ramp up, we look forward to offering vaccination to more eligible individuals and to continue doing our part to make Pennsylvania communities safer.”

‘Efficiently vaccinate’

The hope among health centers is that with the state no longer acting as the “middle man” these direct shipments could ensure more consistent vaccine delivery of vaccine that allows for better advanced planning.

“With a better idea and more direct allotments Federally Qualified Health Centers get, the more we can efficiently vaccinate patients,” said Nicole Specht, a Lancaster Health Center spokeswoman.

Lancaster Health Center is in the midst of a merger with the county’s other health center, Welsh Mountain Health Centers.

To date, the Lancaster Health Center has administered 1,539 COVID-19 vaccines.

Among the vaccinated: 10% are Black, 29% Latino and 71% white, according to health center data.

While vaccination providers have struggled to collect this data, the Lancaster Health Center, which routinely collects demographic data on its patients, reports just 14% ignored or refused to provide information on race and ethnicity.

Founded in 1972, the Lancaster Health Center serves about 22,000 people annually, roughly 60% of whom are Latino, a hard-hit community in the COVID-19 pandemic.