If you've spent any of your "social isolation" time in recent weeks watching the news, you've likely seen Dr. Deborah Birx.

She's the woman who Vice President Mike Pence called his "right arm" in the federal response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

At a recent news conference, you may have seen her holding a chart detailing plans to set up a national COVID-19 screening website.

Prior to her current role with the Trump administration, she was appointed by President Barack Obama as the United States global AIDS coordinator.

And prior to that, she had a career in the military, working at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the Department of Defense.

But before her career began, Birx lived for several years in Lancaster County, attending Lampeter-Strasburg schools, where she found success in science fairs, both locally and nationally.

Science and medicine were always part of Birx's family as she was growing up - her father, Donald L. Birx, was an engineer and her mother, Adele Sparks Birx, was a nursing instructor.

In 1971, the Intelligencer Journal of March 31 featured a photo of Birx, then 14 and a 9th-grader at Lampeter-Strasburg Junior High School, with her project at the Lancaster City-County Science Fair. Entitled "Record in the Rocks," it focused on paleobotany and netted Birx an honorable mention in the General Science division as well as a U.S. Army Certificate.

The next year, she entered a much more in-depth version of the same project and took third place in the contest. That year, all three top spots were won by girls. Interviewed at the time, Birx expressed enthusiasm for the subject of her project: "I agree history may not help you predict the future, so that's why I like rocks. They're more consistent than people."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After her sophomore year, Birx and her family moved out of Lancaster County, and she finished her high school years at Carlisle High School. She continued her science fair competitions, and in May 1973, the Intelligencer Journal contained a brief mention of the 17-year-old Birx, who had won two special awards at the International Science and Engineering Fair in San Diego.

After high school, Birx went on to major in chemistry at Houghton College in western New York, then earned her medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey.

From there, she went on to the U.S. Army, where she served as a physician and rose to the rank of colonel before retiring from service and launching the career in immunology and vaccine research that would eventually take her to high-ranking positions in globally focused health organizations, and ultimately to two roles in the White House.

Fore more COVID-19 coverage