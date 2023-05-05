The news of Shake Shack opening its first Lancaster County location prompted a lot of online discussion by readers as to what they feel would also do well in the area.

More than 340 readers answered "What restaurant/retail do you want to see come to Lancaster?" on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page in less than a day.

Opinions were strong and varied and readers weighed in on not only restaurants, but there was an overwhelming response to bring a Trader Joe's to the area. However, according to previous reporting, it does not look like that will happen in the near future.

Trader Joe's, with more than 500 locations nationwide, is known nationwide for its cult-like following, quirky atmosphere and low prices. A Facebook group "Bring Trader Joe's to Lancaster, PA" has more than 4,800 followers.

As far as people looking for new restaurants to come to the area, White Castle and Cheesecake Factory were two of the most-suggested.

There were also many readers who are anxiously waiting for a Hot Pot, Brazilian steak house or Korean BBQ restaurant to come to the Lancaster area.

"Definitely Hot Pot. I'm very surprised that with Lancaster's love of soup that we don't have one in Lancaster County," wrote Tyler Warden.

Family-friendly Rainforest Cafe was also mentioned in the listing as an alternative for families.

"Cheesecake Factory, Mongolian BBQ Grill, Trader Joe’s … love the Rainforest Cafe idea. really, anything family-friendly for little kids would be great!" reader Jen Gregory wrote.

Some readers bemoaned the chain restaurants and would welcome more independently owned establishments citing the lack of creativity and menu choices.

"How about more independent restaurants? Chains are boring" Linda Stuber Bell wrote.

Colleen Armstrong agreed and wrote "We need less chains and more small business homemade restaurants."

Some readers yearned for the return of local restaurants such as Fenz, Steel Peel and Tony Wang's.

"Bring back Fenz ... .I know it can't happen, but it was this house's favorite restaurant, wrote Peter Mastropietro.

Those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth suggested a need for Crumbl or Insomnia Cookies to come to the area.

There was a small contingent looking for more big store options with Ikea, the Swedish furniture store, being the most-suggested. Readers said Ikea could move into the empty Bon-Ton building at Park City Center.

Others mentioned the need for a second Costco and a Kroger's to come to the Lancaster area.

Reader Erin Elizabeth just wants "any 24-hour grocery store again."