An Ephrata man has been charged with possessing child pornography — after he pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentencing in another child pornography case.

Ephrata police charged Jeremiah Eugene Doster, 42, with two counts of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of a computer on Nov. 5 based on an investigation starting in July.

After a complaint that Doster may have had child pornography, investigators searched his electronic devices and found four images, police said.

At the time of the investigation, Doster was waiting to be sentenced for child pornography-related charges stemming from a September 2018 arrest that led to child pornography being found on his electronic devices.

He pleaded guilty in May to five child pornography-related counts and was sentenced on Sept. 26 to two to six years in prison.

Online court records indicate he is being represented by the county public defender's office, which is closed Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

