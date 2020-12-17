While many people played in the snow or slept, some volunteer firefighters spent the night at their fire stations.

It wasn’t about making five-alarm chili and playing cards or video games to pass the time.

There was probably little sleep to be had anyway, at least at the Lititz Fire Company if calls during the day foretold what havoc the snow and sleet forecast for overnight could bring.

Fire departments bunk during storms so they can respond quickly, given the weather.

“As the snow gets deeper and deeper, the guys can’t get to the fire company in a timely manner,” said Duane Ober, director of the Warwick Emergency Services Commission.

The commission helps its member fire and ambulance companies from Brickerville, Brunnerville, Lititz, Rothsville, Warwick Township and Northwest EMS. Lititz is its largest organization.

And, as with darn near everything this year, COVID-19 is a factor.

At Lititz, a dozen firefighters were going to bunk overnight, Chief Mike Smith said Wednesday.

“There’s not a lot of sitting around that gets done. We joke that we are, quote-unquote, sleeping over at the fire station, but there is no actual sleeping that happens,” Smith said.

Firefighter Ryan Balmer was among those who spent the night.

The 25-year-old has bunked once before, during a storm in 2016, when he was new to the company.

He enjoys it, though he admitted it can be a bit of a chore.

“It’s just something we have to do if we want to provide this level of service to the community,” he said. He figures staying at the station saves at least five minutes in driving time from his home in the borough.

There’s also camaraderie in bunking, he said, noting he and some other firefighters who were on hand for 2016’s storm recalled what they did then and how they might improve for this storm.

Bunking is fairly common, said Ober, who’s also secretary of the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association.

At the Elizabethtown Fire Department, several firefighters were bunking, said firefighter Devon Shriver.

“We’re all ready for whatever comes in,” he said.

Elizabethtown has a residency program in which volunteers can live full-time at the station. In return, they must be available for 56 hours a week or 20% of call volume and meet other requirements.

Shriver is one of eight firefighters who live there.

“I love it,” said Shriver, whose father, Dave Shriver, is the chief. “I grew up here. I couldn’t wait to join.”

COVID-19 preparedness

With COVID-19, firefighters have to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We’re trying to find enough space to have breaks, so they can take off their masks for a bit away from the others. It adds another layer,” said Smith, Lititz's chief. “We can’t obviously all sit around the kitchen table together. That’s not the right thing to do. We try to make it as convenient and comfortable as possible.”

Throughout the pandemic, no Lititz firefighter has contracted the coronavirus, though some had to quarantine after a member was exposed to someone who had the illness, Smith said.

When firefighters aren’t on a call while bunking during a snowstorm, they keep plenty busy with shoveling, Smith and Ober said. Fire trucks need to get out fast and driving over snow can compact it into ice, making it a hazard.

Firefighters also help ambulance crews.

“You can’t just wheel the stretcher up to the front door when there’s 8 inches of snow,” Ober said.

“Lititz Fire Company is no different than a lot of the other fire companies,” Ober said. “These guys just want to serve their community.”

Related coverage: