While many people played in the snow or slept, some volunteer firefighters spent the night at their fire stations.
It wasn’t about making five-alarm chili and playing cards or video games to pass the time.
There was probably little sleep to be had anyway, at least at the Lititz Fire Company if calls during the day foretold what havoc the snow and sleet forecast for overnight could bring.
Fire departments bunk during storms so they can respond quickly, given the weather.
“As the snow gets deeper and deeper, the guys can’t get to the fire company in a timely manner,” said Duane Ober, director of the Warwick Emergency Services Commission.
The commission helps its member fire and ambulance companies from Brickerville, Brunnerville, Lititz, Rothsville, Warwick Township and Northwest EMS. Lititz is its largest organization.
And, as with darn near everything this year, COVID-19 is a factor.
At Lititz, a dozen firefighters were going to bunk overnight, Chief Mike Smith said Wednesday.
“There’s not a lot of sitting around that gets done. We joke that we are, quote-unquote, sleeping over at the fire station, but there is no actual sleeping that happens,” Smith said.
Firefighter Ryan Balmer was among those who spent the night.
The 25-year-old has bunked once before, during a storm in 2016, when he was new to the company.
He enjoys it, though he admitted it can be a bit of a chore.
“It’s just something we have to do if we want to provide this level of service to the community,” he said. He figures staying at the station saves at least five minutes in driving time from his home in the borough.
There’s also camaraderie in bunking, he said, noting he and some other firefighters who were on hand for 2016’s storm recalled what they did then and how they might improve for this storm.
Bunking is fairly common, said Ober, who’s also secretary of the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association.
At the Elizabethtown Fire Department, several firefighters were bunking, said firefighter Devon Shriver.
“We’re all ready for whatever comes in,” he said.
Elizabethtown has a residency program in which volunteers can live full-time at the station. In return, they must be available for 56 hours a week or 20% of call volume and meet other requirements.
Shriver is one of eight firefighters who live there.
“I love it,” said Shriver, whose father, Dave Shriver, is the chief. “I grew up here. I couldn’t wait to join.”
Snow is sticking on Rohrerstown Road near Regency Square in East Hempfield Township.
This was the beginning of the snowfall around 11:30 a.m. in East Hempfield Township.
This is the snow in a backyard in Manheim Township around noon Wednesday
Snow on a leftover Halloween pu mpkin in Manheim Township on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
North Queen Street was wet but slippery as the Dec. 16, 2020, snowstorm began in Lancaster city.
Snow sticks to the sidewalks around Penn Square in Lancaster city around 1:20 on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
At Strawberry and Vine street in Lancaster, snow is beginning to cover the streets as of about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
A snowy trail in Buchmiller Park, early afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Binns Park in the snow, early afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
This squirrel was out in the snow in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Snow beginning to accumulate in Buchanan Park in Lancaster on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Snow continues to fall in Buchanan Park on Dec. 16, 2020.
The paths at Buchanan Park are almost completely covered in snow. Dec. 16, 2020
The fields at Buchanan Park are slowing getting covered by the snow. Dec. 16, 2020
Peyton Lentz, 8, of Lancaster, sledding in Lancaster County Central Park as her family looks on.
West bound Rt. 30 between Harrisburg Pike and the Good Drive overpass in East Hempfield Township.
With cars cleared from the snow emergency route, it looked almost like a scene from the 1800s on West Walnut Street in Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon.
Snow beginning to accumulate on the 800 block of N. Plum St., Lancaster.
Snow covers the ground around Ephrata's Christmas tree. Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020
Snow is slowly covering the ground at the Ephrata Cloister. Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Aubrey Mercer, 8, holds onto her brother Karson Mercer, 10, as they race down the hill at Rowland Park in Akron, as heeavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A family heads back up the hill for another run at Rowland Park in Akron, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A snow covered trail at Rowland Park in Akron, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Borough of Akron Public Works department spreads salt on the driveway at Rowland Park in Akron, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A boy rides his bike across the Farmersville Road overpass of Route 222 in West Earl Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Traffic flowing Southbound on Route 222 at the Farmersville Road overpass in West Earl Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A PennDot snow plow clears a path along North Farmersville Road in West Earl Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
An Amish horse and buggy head South on Railroad Avenue in Earl Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A plow pushes snow on Noll Drive near Good Drive in East Hempfield Township Monday, Dec. 16, 2020.
A plow clears snow from Columbia Avenue on the west side of Mountville Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
A tractor with a plow pushes show in the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement 25 Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Volunteer firefighters with Lititz Fire Company work to keep the driveway clear as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
A Moravian star hangs in the Lititz Springs Park, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Sledders at Buchanan Park in Lancaster, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Sledders at Buchanan Park in Lancaster, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Blowing the snow off the sidewalks along Buchanan Avenue in Lancaster, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A snowboarder speeds down the hill at Buchanan Park in Lancaster, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Young entrepreneurs Elliot Fluck, left, Jahda Eliel Angel Luciano, and Sam Hoover, walk down Buchanan Avenue looking for sidewalks to shovel, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A couple takes a stroll down Walnut Street in Lancaster, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A quiet North Queen Street in Lancaster, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A tractor plows the parking loit at Mill Creek Square in East Lampeter Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Shoppers leave Kohl’s at Mill Creek Square in East Lampeter Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Mules in the snow along Witmer Road in East Lampeter Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
An Amish horse and buggy head South on Railroad Avenue in Earl Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A PennDot snow plow clears a path along North Farmersville Road in West Earl Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Traffic flowing Southbound on Route 222 at the Farmersville Road overpass in West Earl Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A boy rides his bike across the Farmersville Road overpass of Route 222 in West Earl Twp., as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Borough of Akron Public Works department spreads salt on the driveway at Rowland Park in Akron, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A snow covered trail at Rowland Park in Akron, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
A family heads back up the hill for another run at Rowland Park in Akron, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Aubrey Mercer, 8, holds onto her brother Karson Mercer, 10, as they race down the hill at Rowland Park in Akron, as heeavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Light traffic on Route 501 Northbound in Lititz, as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.
Volunteer firefighters hang out in the watch room as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Volunteer firefighter Ryan Balmer gets his bed ready in the bunk room at Lititz Fire Company as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Volunteer firefighters grab snacks during downtime at Lititz Fire Company as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Volunteer firefighter Chris Blosenski grabs coffee and pizza in the kitchen at Lititz Fire Company as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Volunteer firefighter Nate Kelly plugs the charger into one of the engines at the Lititz Fire Company as heavy snow falls across Lancaster County Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
COVID-19 preparedness
With COVID-19, firefighters have to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We’re trying to find enough space to have breaks, so they can take off their masks for a bit away from the others. It adds another layer,” said Smith, Lititz's chief. “We can’t obviously all sit around the kitchen table together. That’s not the right thing to do. We try to make it as convenient and comfortable as possible.”
Throughout the pandemic, no Lititz firefighter has contracted the coronavirus, though some had to quarantine after a member was exposed to someone who had the illness, Smith said.
When firefighters aren’t on a call while bunking during a snowstorm, they keep plenty busy with shoveling, Smith and Ober said. Fire trucks need to get out fast and driving over snow can compact it into ice, making it a hazard.
Firefighters also help ambulance crews.
“You can’t just wheel the stretcher up to the front door when there’s 8 inches of snow,” Ober said.
“Lititz Fire Company is no different than a lot of the other fire companies,” Ober said. “These guys just want to serve their community.”
