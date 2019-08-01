On Tuesday, police departments from all across Lancaster County plan to participate in National Night Out, an event designed to build relationships between residents and law enforcement.

Forty-one county municipalities are covered by a local police department. The rest are covered by Pennsylvania State Police.

In 2018 the county's 911 center dispatched police to those 41 municipalities 332,565 times, or 730 times per 1,000 residents.

Which municipalities generated the most and least police dispatches per capita in 2018?