Lancaster County municipalities are largely giving residents the choice to take their child trick-or-treating this year, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed many facets of 2020.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced best practices for Halloween, stating that trick-or-treating was a high-risk activity for the holiday.

Here are the municipalities that have announced plans for trick-or-treating this year.

Denver Borough

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Borough council reminded parents that, especially with COVID-19, there’s nothing that says you must participate. If parents and friends decide to hold their own trick-or-treat on a different night just for themselves, that’s OK.

East Earl Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Elizabethtown Borough

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Lancaster city

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. "Those who choose to take part in traditional trick-or-treating are doing so at their own risk and should understand how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before participating," the city said during their decision.

Little Britain Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Manheim Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Paradise Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. "We support this being permitted (trick-or-treating), but people need to be responsible," Supervisor Dennie Groff said, adding that trick-or-treaters should maintain social distance and homeowners can "have a bowl (of candy) outside" so "they don't have to answer the door.”

Rapho Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Upper Leacock Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

West Cocalico Township

After some discussion, the board signed off on adopting a trick-or-treat policy drafted by the Lancaster Inter-municipal Committee of local governments, which represents Lancaster city, the boroughs of Columbia, Millersville, and Mountville; and the townships of East Lampeter, Lancaster, Manor, West Hempfield, and West Lampeter.