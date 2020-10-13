Lancaster County municipalities are largely giving residents the choice to take their child trick-or-treating this year, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed many facets of 2020.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced best practices for Halloween, stating that trick-or-treating was a high-risk activity for the holiday.

Read more about the health guidelines for Halloween here.

Here are the municipalities that have announced plans for trick-or-treating this year.

Be sure to check back for updates.

Bart Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. The event will be done at one's own risk, according to the Township.

Christiana Borough

As an alternative to trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, the borough police department is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event in the area of Borough Hall from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Conoy Township

Halloween trick-or-treating in the township will be on Friday, Oct. 30. The township’s annual Halloween Parade is set for the following afternoon at 2 p.m. Registration for the parade will take place from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the Bainbridge Elementary School.

Denver Borough

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Borough council reminded parents that, especially with COVID-19, there’s nothing that says you must participate. If parents and friends decide to hold their own trick-or-treat on a different night just for themselves, that’s OK.

East Earl Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Elizabethtown Borough

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Lancaster city

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. "Those who choose to take part in traditional trick-or-treating are doing so at their own risk and should understand how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before participating," the city said during their decision.

Lancaster Township

Trick-or-treat night: 6- 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30,. with social distancing and mask protocols to be observed and respect provided to homes and residents at higher risk.

Lititz Borough

Lititz Borough Council approved the county-wide Halloween trick-or-treat for Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. Lititz police Chief Kerry Nye said trick-or-treat would be entirely optional for residents and families who wanted to participant. Many of them are coming up with creative ways to avoid direct contact. The annual Lititz Halloween Parade has been cancelled because of concern about large crowds.

Little Britain Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Manheim Borough

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Manheim Township

Trunk or Treat Carnival: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the municipality will sponsor this less-risky alternative to traditional trick or treating from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Stauffer Mansion.

Mount Joy

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

New Holland

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Paradise Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. "We support this being permitted (trick-or-treating), but people need to be responsible," Supervisor Dennie Groff said, adding that trick-or-treaters should maintain social distance and homeowners can "have a bowl (of candy) outside" so "they don't have to answer the door.”

Rapho Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Upper Leacock Township

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Warwick Township

Warwick Township will continue the annual Halloween tradition of trick-or-trick Night on Friday, Oct. 30. At the October 7 meeting of the Warwick Township Supervisors, it was confirmed that Trick or Treat Night is set for Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., in accordance with the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee.

West Cocalico Township

After some discussion, the board signed off on adopting a trick-or-treat policy drafted by the Lancaster Inter-municipal Committee of local governments, which represents Lancaster city, the boroughs of Columbia, Millersville, and Mountville; and the townships of East Lampeter, Lancaster, Manor, West Hempfield, and West Lampeter.