This afternoon the Pennsylvania Department of Health released data showing how many COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported at nursing homes and similar facilities.

There were few surprises, as many of the homes have publicly disclosed at least some of that information, and Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has been providing regular public reports on how many deaths from each facility were determined to be caused by the coronavirus.

However, the department's data on deaths did not exactly match the coroner's, and in one case differed greatly: For Conestoga View, the department reported 32 deaths and the coroner reported at least 64.

Neither had an immediate answer for the discrepancy.

The coroner said he cannot say why the discrepancy exists. Department spokesman Nate Wardle wrote, "We are going to be continuing to work to ensure our data is accurate compared to what is occurring in each long-term care facility. As always, we are working with the data reported to us, and will work to reconcile this data on a regular basis."

[The coroner's most recent report on deaths, from Friday, is here. An overview of which homes had reported cases or deaths is here; it was maintained through mid-April, and a few additional homes have subsequently announced staff or resident cases that are not reflected in it.]

By the numbers

The state’s data shows 557 facilities that have had at least one case in a resident or staffer, or death. Thirty-four of them are in Lancaster County – but that’s with several names appearing more than once because nursing homes and personal care homes or other similar facilities are counted separately, even if they’re part of the same retirement community.

According to the state’s data on deaths, Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County has the most of any home, at 76.

The state shows Conestoga View with the 32 deaths, more than any other in Lancaster County and tenth-highest in the state. The 64 deaths the coroner has reported there would rank it second-highest in the state.

The department's numbers are as follows. Some names appear more than once because the organization has both a nursing home and a personal care home or similar facility. The data does not indicate when the cases or deaths happened; some of the homes posted about cases or deaths week ago and have since said no further ones occured.

The department said * indicates the number was less than 5, so was redacted.

NURSING HOMES

Brethren Village

Resident cases: 16

Employee cases: 10

Deaths: *

Calvary Fellowship Homes

Resident cases: 0

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

Conestoga View

Resident cases: 103

Employee cases: 34

Deaths: 32

Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab Center

Resident cases: 36

Employee cases: *

Deaths: *

Ephrata Manor

Resident cases: 6

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

Garden Spot Village

Resident cases: *

Employee cases: *

Deaths: *

Hamilton Arms Center

Resident cases: 65

Employee cases: 18

Deaths: 20

Harrison Senior Living of Christiana (recently renamed Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center)

Resident cases: 46

Employee cases: 14

Deaths: 11

Homestead Village

Resident cases: 21

Employee cases: 5

Deaths: *

Lakeside at Willow Valley

Resident cases: *

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

Lancashire Hall

Resident cases: 72

Employee cases: 14

Deaths: 18

Luther Acres Manor

Resident cases: 39

Employee cases: 11

Deaths: 23

Manorcare Health Services Lancaster

Resident cases: 74

Employee cases: 12

Deaths: 18

Mennonite Home

Resident cases: 41

Employee cases: 18

Deaths: 14

Moravian Manor

Resident cases: 0

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community

Resident cases: 25

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 9

Pleasant View Retirement Community

Resident cases: 17

Employee cases: *

Deaths: *

Rose City Nursing & Rehab at Lancaster

Resident cases: 51

Employee cases: 6

Deaths: *

The Glen at Willow Valley

Resident cases: *

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

United Zion Retirement Community

Resident cases: 13

Employee cases: 8

Deaths: *

PERSONAL CARE HOMES & OTHER LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Country Meadows of Lancaster

Resident cases: *

Employee cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Elderwood Senior Living at Lancaster

Resident cases: 10

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

Faith Friendship Villa of Mountville

Resident cases: *

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

Faithful Living

Resident cases: 9

Employee cases: 5

Deaths: *

Homestead Village

Resident cases: 9

Employee cases: *

Deaths: *

Landis Homes Retirement Community

Resident cases: *

Employee cases: 0

Deaths: *

Meadow Ridge at Willow Valley

Resident cases: *

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

Mennonite Home

Resident cases: *

Employee cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Oak Leaf Manor North

Resident cases: 0

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

Pleasant View Communities

Resident cases: 8

Employee cases: *

Deaths: *

Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community

Resident cases: 0

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

St. John's Herr Estate

Resident cases: 5

Employee cases: 0

Sunny Crest Home

Resident cases: 0

Employee cases: *

Deaths: 0

Welsh Mountain Home

Resident cases: *

Employee cases: 0

Deaths: 0