Lancaster County residents were admitted to hospitals 52,605 times in 2018 and more than half of those admissions were at Lancaster General Hospital, according to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

The data from the independent state agency shows LGH with 60.5% of all inpatient admissions by county residents for the year. WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital is next with 12%.

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was at 5.9%, UPMC Pinnacle Lititz (subsequently renamed UPMC Lititz) at 5% and UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster (which closed in February 2019) at 4.6%, according to the agency.

The agency's online records on inpatient admissions date back to the first quarter of 2010. At that point, LGH had 55.4% of admissions, followed by what is now WellSpan Ephrata at 9.9%, UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster at 8.5%, Penn State Health at 5.9%, and UPMC Pinnacle Lititz at 4.1%.

The data also shows who's expected to pay for the hospital stays. The most recent data shows Medicare is first at 45.5%, followed by commercial insurance at 33.1%, Medicaid at 16.1%, self-pay at 3.3% and "other" at 2%.

The data shows some shifts from 2017; information on that year is available here.