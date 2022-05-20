A black bear was spotted earlier this week in West Hempfield Township.

Where is it now?

The bear was last seen in Manheim Township, a representative with the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Friday morning.

Officials are still trying to trap the bear. It's moving east, and game commission officers are hoping it will reach the Conestoga River and follow that river corridor out to the Susquehanna River, where it will eventually leave the area. But efforts to trap the bear are still underway.

On Thursday, the Game Commission had placed a trap in the area between Centerville Road and Hempfield Green Development in West Hempfield Township.

The Game Commission had at least three wardens in the area looking for the bear, a staff member from the Southeast Pennsylvania office said Thursday. Tranquilizer doarts had been shot at the bear, which was able to elude capture.

The bear was first spotted Wednesday, according to a report by WGAL. Photos of the bear from Wednesday show it walking near the Wells Fargo Bank, Moe's, and Friendly's at the shopping center along Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township.

In 2019, wildlife conservation officers captured and released a black bear in Lancaster city. It was spotted initially in northwest Lancaster city and southern Manheim Township, and it was eventually captured in the backyard of a home on West Chestnut Street near North Mary Street. It was released onto game lands in Lebanon County and harvested by a hunter in Schuylkill County several months later.