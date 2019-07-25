National Prescription Drug Take-back Day 2

Photo provided for National Prescription Drug Take-back Day.

 National Prescription Drug Take-back Day

Pennsylvania has a permanent drug take-back program that shows 30 participating locations in Lancaster County.

Some are pharmacies and others are police departments that have the boxes in their lobby areas. 

Information about how to prepare drugs for disposal through the state program and which medical items should not be disposed in the boxes is available here.

