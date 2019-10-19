Want to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths?

One way to do that is to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The agency noted that in 2016, a national survey found that a majority of abused prescription drugs "were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet."

The takeback events are held twice a year, and the next one will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The last one, in April, collected 468.7 tons of drugs — 39,440 pounds in Pennsylvania — and all the takeback events to date have brought in a total of 5,908.2 tons of drugs to be disposed of safely, according to the agency.

To find a participating location, use this DEA search tool and enter your county and state.

As of Oct. 18, the following locations were listed for the Oct. 26 event, in partnership with police departments:

Royer Pharmacy at three locations: 335 W. Main St., Leola; 113 S. 7th St., Akron; 2 E. Main St., Ephrata; and 1021 Sharp Ave., Ephrata.

at three locations: Giant Food Store , 1278 N. Market St., Elizabethtown.

, 1278 N. Market St., Elizabethtown. Wegmans, 2000 Crossings Blvd., Lancaster.

Pennsylvania also has a permanent drug take-back program that shows 30 participating locations in Lancaster County; some are pharmacies and others are police departments that have the boxes in their lobby areas.

Information about how to prepare drugs for disposal through the state program and which medical items should not be disposed in the boxes is available here.