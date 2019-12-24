Yup. Santa is on his way.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking the guy in the red suit since Dec. 1, and parents can use the NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org, to help keep little ones busy until Dec. 25.

The site, available in eight languages, includes a holiday countdown, games, movies, music, activities and more. There are also official NORAD Tracks Santa apps available in Windows, Apple and Google Play stores. Tracking can also be done on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram by using "@noradsanta" in search areas.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight. NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations. Trackers worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

According to a NORAD press release, "any time on Dec. 24, Amazon Alexa users can ask for Santa’s location through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill for Amazon Alexa, and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa. Bing and Cortana users can also find Santa's location on Dec. 24."

The NORAD tradition began in 1955 when a local media advertisement directed children to call Santa direct and the number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the calls went to the Crew Commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. NORAD took over in 1958.