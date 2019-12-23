Frosty the snowman isn’t a fairy tale in Lititz Borough, where visitors coming along Route 501 are greeted by a 7-foot-tall metal Santa Claus and Frosty as his sidekick.

That is, until Frosty was stolen out of the ground Thursday night.

His disappearance has his owners and other Lititz Borough residents curious if there’s a Grinch afoot. A wood sign reading “Frosty was STOLEN,” with the hashtag #BringFrostyhome now stands in the snowman’s place at the corner property on South Broad Street and West Lemon.

The Conrad family has been putting up a Christmas display with the tall, jolly Santa waving to passersby for the last six years. The Conrads added Frosty about three years ago because Santa looked “lonely,” Kim Conrad said.

Since then, the holiday duo has been acting as “greeters to those visiting Lititz,” she added.

“It’s just a shame that someone would take people’s joy away,” Conrad said.

Conrad, whose husband is Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeff Conrad, posted a plea for information about who took Frosty on her Facebook page. The Downtown Lititz page also shared photos of the missing decoration on its Facebook and Instagram accounts, with more than 500 people sharing the posts.

Frosty is a 4-foot-tall structure purchased from Cherry Acres, a Lititz furniture manufacturer, made out of repurposed metal. The decoration was hammered into the ground with steel pins, plus had a spotlight pointed to it all night long.

“It was pretty brazen,” Kim Conrad said. “They yanked the pins out and everything. Somebody really wanted him.”

This is the only Christmas decoration theft to happen in the area during this holiday season, Lititz Borough Police Department Officer Justin Miller said. Police are seeking the public’s help to collect information about Frosty’s disappearance.

“At this point, we don’t have much to go on,” Miller said.

Whoever took Frosty would likely be charged with theft, Miller added.

If Frosty isn’t found or returned, the Conrad family will purchase another one for next holiday season, Kim Conrad said.

“[Next year], he’ll be booby-trapped,” she added.