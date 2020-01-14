Where is Andy?

In the first weekday following reports by LNP | LancasterOnline over the weekend about mistreatment of families and their deceased loved ones by Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, the funeral home director has still not made a statement.

The Lancaster location of the funeral home displayed a closed sign Monday and an off-site receptionist responded to a call placed to the Millersville facility. Scheid did not return calls to a cell phone and at least two employees were unable to provide information about their employer’s whereabouts.

In a 51-page document provided to LNP | LancasterOnline Friday, a Department of State prosecutor outlined 10 instances in which Scheid allegedly violated provisions of the state funeral law, including leaving an unembalmed body unrefrigerated for three days and not returning cremated remains to loved ones, among other counts.

Following the weekend reporting, families have called other funeral homes seeking to transfer their prepaid arrangements.

“We’ve literally had nonstop calls,” Charles F. Snyder Funeral Director Chad Snyder said Monday.

A spokeswoman with the state Attorney General’s office said the office had received nine complaints against the funeral home.

Meantime, the supervisor of the Lancaster location, Robert J. Dano, said he hadn’t read the state disciplinary filing but reiterated due process.

Dano, who said he hasn’t seen Scheid in “a while,” added, “let’s give Mr. Scheid a chance to respond.”

A former employee, Clyde Weaver, told LNP that part-time employees “did all the services with the (ut)most respect,” including flag laying for veterans.

He delivered remains to the funeral home, but said the rest of the process is left up to Scheid.

“After that, I don’t have no control after that.”

Mortician a lifelong dream

Scheid, who goes by “Andy,” said he wanted to be a funeral director as long as he could remember, according to newspaper archives, as well as a biography on Scheid’s website.

He worked at funeral homes beginning at age 12 with menial work. State records show he was issued a funeral intern license in 1994 and a funeral director license in 1995.

In the early 1990s, Scheid became the first non-German citizen to be licensed as a funeral director in that country during a stint as an exchange student, according to a 2003 Lancaster New Era article.

Scheid, who is fluent in German, provided a unique service in which he hand-delivered remains for burial in the country, according to the article.

He did just that for the late husband of Rhoda McDivitt.

“We had no problems with him whatsoever,” McDivitt, who is retired and lives in Lancaster, told LNP Monday.

She said she was shocked at the state disciplinary action against Scheid. “I could not imagine that he would do that,” McDivitt said.

However, she said she still has her prepaid funeral arrangements with the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home and will continue to do so, with one caveat.

“Unless something legal happens or he loses his license,” McDivitt said.

What’s next

Scheid has until Jan. 18 to respond to the allegations or risk civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation, as well as the suspension or loss of his funeral director license.

His license is currently active, according to the Department of State. However, the license, which was last renewed in 2018, will expire February 1.