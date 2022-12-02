Nearly 60 people have been killed in Lancaster County since 2018, with about half of the deaths occurring in Lancaster city, according to an analysis of reporting on homicides in LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

The county’s largest municipality recorded 28 homicides in the five-year span, the latest of which happened Wednesday morning in the city’s southeast. With a population of nearly 60,000, Lancaster city’s rate of homicides per capita was about 4.8 per 10,000 people over a five year period.

Lancaster city’s per capita rate was not the highest in the county, though the only municipality with a higher rate – Terre Hill Borough – had just one homicide, in 2019, in a borough of about 1,350 people.

With 58 homicides over five years, the county as a whole had a per capita rate of about 1 homicide per 10,000 people.

Homicide is a death at the hands of another person. Prosecutors decide if a homicide is a crime. LNP’s count, in almost all cases, does not include homicide by vehicle.