Putting plows to asphalt, drivers took to roads in Lancaster County Thursday morning, pushing aside snow as spreaders fitted to the backs of their trucks spat salt atop pavement to combat slippery conditions.

It’s routine winter work -- a task carried out by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plow drivers anytime there is a significant winter storm.

But what salt-jaded locals might not realize is that the same ice-melting practice has been employed on public roadways for 70 years, and sometimes, road salt is imported from overseas.

“The majority is extracted from a mine,” said David Thompson, a spokesman for PennDOT’s District 8, which includes Lancaster County.

“Each mine is unique and will give salt a different color,” Thompson said, describing the dirty white granules of North America and pinks and blues of South America.

Salt dealers at the Manheim Township-based Cope Company Salt elaborated in an internet post, which explained that the popular ice-melter is typically mined from underground crystal salt seams.

Use of salt on roadways dates back to the early 1940s, according to officials at the Cope Company, which has been in business since 1968, also providing salt products for water softening and food-grade applications.

“Today, the United States alone uses between 10 and 20 million tons of road salt each winter,” Cope’s post reads.

In a Thursday phone interview, company general manager John Connell explained that modern salt products can sometimes be treated or combined with other substances that make them more effective and less corrosive.

Other than that, the product remains largely unchanged.

“The biggest change has been how people use it,” he said. “Salt hasn’t changed.”

Still, Connell said, salt application draws public interest winter after winter.

“It’s a safety factor. People are concerned,” he said, guessing the interest also stems from modern lifestyles. “People do not want to be inconvenienced in our society today. They say, ‘Hey, we want the roads clear so we can travel.’”

Across the state, PennDOT plow drivers spread salt -- also known as sodium chloride -- using an average of 844,000 tons of salt per year on Pennsylvania roads and highways.

The salt is purchased through a bidding process from vendors, and prices differ from county to county. The statewide average for the 2020-21 is $68.77 per ton. In Lancaster County, the price is slightly below that average, at $62.68 per ton. Last winter, PennDOT spread nearly 2,500 tons of salt locally.

The county is patrolled by 52 PennDOT plows out of the department’s total 2,186 state-owned trucks that maintain 95,616 miles of road across Pennsylvania, Thompson said earlier this season. He explained that that drivers work 24/7, if necessary, during storms, spreading both salt and traction-giving antiskid, specifically crushed limestone.

“All plow trucks are capable of spreading salt or antiskid,” Thompson said.

Thompson shared that information early Thursday as flakes fell over parts of Central Pennsylvania, already accumulating on the ground.

National Weather Service meteorologists predicted that 5 to 7 inches could fall by Friday, creating difficult travel conditions.

“Motorists should exercise caution and allow themselves extra time to reach their destinations,” the weather service cautioned.

During a previous storm this season, Thompson also had some advice for motorists.

“Please refrain from unnecessary driving during the storm. Please give our plows plenty of room to operate,” he said. “Don’t pass or tailgate plow trucks.”

Related coverage