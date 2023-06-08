Residents of Lancaster city’s southeast quadrant, still smarting from the loss of a handful of their favored candidates in the May municipal primary, agree that they need to organize better going forward.

They met Monday at a forum intended to bring southeast candidates together to share their experiences from the primary. Their insight, moderator Vickey Wright-Smith said, could benefit others in the community who are interested in running.

About 25 people attended the roundtable, including residents from the southeast and elsewhere in the city and county.

Panelists for Monday’s event, held at Ray’s Temple Church of God in Christ in Lancaster on South Ann Street, were Tene Darby, Dayna London, Darlene Byrd and Maxine Cook. London currently lives in the northeast but grew up in the southeast. Moderator Wright-Smith is a practicing attorney who spent most of her life in Washington, D.C., but recently moved back to the city’s southeast.

Darby and London both had unsuccessful runs for City Council seats. Byrd and Cook were among the top vote getters in the home rule study commission race.

During the roundtable, Darby reiterated frustrations she had with the Democratic Party throughout the primary after she failed to receive an endorsement in February despite registering the highest score in the party’s vetting process. As the former chair of the Lancaster City Democratic Committee, Darby said she felt more support from other city Republicans than her own party.

“I feel bad for the residents who wanted different representatives,” Darby said. “I don’t know their issue with me, and I may never know that. But I know they don’t want the southeast on council.”

Marshall Miller, current chair of the Democratic Committee, said the candidates who won spots on the party ticket in May resonated more with voters.

“The voters and committee people all want a better, stronger Lancaster, and I think that everyone is very aware of the challenges facing small cities in America,” Miller said. “I think we need to respect the voters and keep working together moving forward.”

A handful of other attendees with previous experience running for office said they had interactions with the party that were similar to Darby’s, including Paul Culbreth, a former Democrat who challenged Rep. Mike Sturla in 2012 for a seat in the State House. He later ran for City Council in 2017 as a Republican and lost.

London, a newcomer to politics, described her run as a “whole new world” and encouraged anyone interested in running to form strong campaign committees.

Byrd and Cook said they chose to run for the home rule commission because they wanted to learn more about the process and feared the southeast wouldn’t have representation.

“I knew immediately the table was going to be set and that voice wasn’t going to be there,” Byrd said. “I was glad people actually responded.”

Organizing the southeast

That turnout and organization isn’t always there in the southeast, Byrd said, which she believes is the reason the Democratic Party has not recently supported a candidate from the quadrant. In May, just 8% of the total city votes came from the southeast. The highest turnout came from the city’s northwest quadrant, comprising 37% of the total vote.

“When (the party) looks at their campaigns, they don’t look at the southeast, because they know our vote doesn’t come out,” Byrd said.

Miller retorted that the winning candidates and he himself knocked on many doors in the southeast to encourage voters.

“I think there’s no better way to invest in the southeast than to knock on doors and meet voters there and engage in the process, and we did that. We’re going to keep doing that, and I’m excited to do that,” Miller said.

Low voter turnout and calls for action led Brenda Jones, an attendee and southeast resident, to ask “Where are we going to go from here?” Jones said she did not know who Darby was before the roundtable and didn’t know what home rule was either. That means the first step should be educating the southeast, she said.

Along with voter education, people discussed ways to ensure southeast residents have a seat at the table to keep the city accountable. Many pointed to the city’s latest comprehensive plan, unveiled May 24, as a reason to do so.

Attendees said they were excited about the transformational nature of the plan, especially its vision for the Conestoga riverfront in the southeast. However, people are hesitant about gentrification. They worry current residents in the southeast, who tend to be poorer and people of color, will be pushed out in favor of wealthy white residents who would be able to enjoy the fruits of the plan.

“The neighborhood in 10 years is not going to be the neighborhood you remember,” southeast resident David Cruz said.

Byrd suggested southeast residents band together to secure seats on the City Democratic Committee, noting there are many open seats for the southeast. If the southeast organizes as soon as possible, she said, candidates could have a better chance come endorsement time.

“We really want to get out the vote and get organized to be able to push our candidate forward. We need to be making that decision now. We’re always behind the eight ball when it comes to these elections and deciding who we want to push,” Byrd said.

Some residents suggested a write-in campaign for Darby for the November election. Darby later said she is not opposed to a write-in campaign but would not run it herself. She said it’s up to the residents to make it happen.

Wright-Smith said she plans to hold similar meetings quarterly to encourage more engagement in the southeast. The next meeting has not been set, but Wright-Smith said it would happen before the November election.