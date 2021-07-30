A "day off" for Stan Cottrell is not like a day off for most people.

On his 78th birthday in May, Cottrell set off from California for his third run across the continental United States. His first cross-country trek was in 1980, and took 48 days, 1 hour and 47 minutes. The run for many brings to mind an aspect of a movie character named “Forrest Gump."

And why is Cottrell in Lancaster? Midway through his journey, Cottrell adjusted his route that will soon take him to the finish line in Washington D.C.. Thankfully for the county, that provided for a “pit stop” in Lancaster before continuing on to York. Even on Day 83, he'll still put in his daily 30 miles, though it will just be around the track at Franklin & Marshall College.

“I tell people, ‘Where are the limits?’ " Cottrell says during a walk around F&M. “I don't know where the limits are. I think I've barely scratched the surface of human potential."

A man who says he hasn't missed a daily run since 1959 and has traversed the equivalent of the planet 11 times over says he feels like he's just getting started.

“I find it amazing, quite frankly, that people find it amazing that a 78-year-old man can go out and do this kind of stuff," Cottrell says with a smile. “My grandmother had a saying — she was getting married at one point, at 88, and this man was 96. She had 12 children, and they were all saying, ‘You can't do this, you're too old!' And she said, ‘Now, you buncha sillies, if I want to get married, I'm going to get married. And as far as him being too old, let me tell you right now — you can't look at a bullfrog's butt and tell how far that thing can jump. He's got a lot of jumps left in him and I've got a lot of jumps left in me.' And this is in my DNA."

Great Wall of China

Get Cottrell walking, and you'll undoubtedly get him talking about all the experiences he's had along the way. Take his infamous brush with the Great Wall of China. For five straight years, every single day, Cottrell sent a Telex (email precursor) to the Chinese government, requesting permission to run the wall. On the first day of the sixth year, 1984, he got his response.

“It said, ‘Please come to China. Be here in 10 days.' " Cottrell recalls. “They said, ‘We have no doubt that you will not only run the wall, but complete it, because we've already seen the strength and force in you.' "

At one point during the 2,200 miles excursion from Beijing to Guangzhou, Cottrell lost his footing and fell 200 feet, breaking two vertebrae in his back that have never fully healed. Nevertheless, his tenacity got him to the finish line.

“At the end, the Chinese leader at that time (Li Xiannian) set up a grand, big finale." Cottrell says. “He said, ‘How does it make you feel to know that more than 800 million Chinese are speaking your name today and your name will be written in our history book?’ "

Cottrell stops walking for a moment and smiles, before continuing in his quintessential Kentucky drawl.

“I said, ‘That's pretty cool, innit?’ "

Winter coats

Cottrell, who has run across 40 countries, isn't doing this run just for himself. The run, which is officially dubbed “The Amazing Friendship Run" after Cottrell's Friendship Sports Association, is raising money to buy coats for children in his native Munfordville, Kentucky.

“Last year, 40% of the children in my home county went without winter coats," Cottrell explains. “I came from that very place. I was one of those kids, shivering. We didn't have running water, electricity and we had the outhouse out back."

Cottrell struck a deal with a manufacturing company to get a coat for every $10 of donations. While the official count is still being tallied, Cottrell says just the other day a man wrote him a check for $10,000.

While people usually ask him for the “whys?" and “hows?" of running, Cottrell says that the answer is sometimes more obvious than people might hope — it's just how he is, as a self-proclaimed “human performance factory."

“It's such a big part of me," Cottrell says. “Some people shower and brush their teeth each day — well, you hope. For me, it's waking up and running 10 miles in the morning and then 10 miles in the evening. It's just as natural."

“A few years back, these folks asked me once to talk to these school children. I thought, what am I supposed to say to these kids? Brush your teeth, use your manners, say 'yes, m'am, no, m'am' and clean your plates and all that stuff. It's that simple."

Cottrell relishes in his role as an inspiration to generations of people, including those that were kids in 1980 and now have kids of their own, cheering him on at each of the stops in his 100 day journey.

Before long, he'll reach Washington, D.C., and then travel back to Atlanta, Georgia, where his wife of over 60 years, Carol, is waiting

It'll be miles to go before he sleeps.

“I live by the motto, ‘If better is possible, good is not enough,’ " Cottrell says. “Today is great, but I know tomorrow is going to be even better."

Visit runstanrun.com for more information on Stan and his run across the United States.