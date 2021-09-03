The Conestoga River, swollen by the heavy rains of Tropical Depression Ida, rose to historic levels on Thursday and overflowed across roads, into basements and over backyards, leaving a soggy, muddy mess and despondent neighbors in its wake.

Wednesday’s rainfall – between 3.5 and 8 inches across Lancaster County – was the highest single-day precipitation accumulation since 1999, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Conestoga crested at 18.49 feet by about 10 a.m., its third-highest point in recorded history, according to National Weather Service data. The record remains with Hurricane Agnes, which led to a 27.90-foot crest on June 23, 1972. The second-highest crest was 21.30 feet during Tropical Storm Lee on Sept. 8, 2011.

“I was shocked,” said Desiree Rivera of Almanac Avenue, who was told by the Lancaster Housing Authority to stay out of her home as floodwaters filled her backyard. She snapped a few pictures for her children, who were at school and have never seen flooding like Ida’s.

Her neighbor, Yangkdro Lamaru, thought he saw a minnow swimming in the front yard. Lamaru stayed up through the night to watch the flooding.

At 4 a.m., the backyard was fine. By 5, the river was under control.

By 6:30, the water was quickly rising.

And by late morning, it was at the back door.

Xiomara Ortiz, 29, also of Almanac Avenue, came home early from work after a call from the housing authority and moved all of her belongings upstairs to protect from flooding. Her children were in school at Washington Elementary, which has operated at a normal schedule the last two days. It shouldn’t have, though, Ortiz said.

Everything but the couches were off Ortiz’s floor.

“You know what it is to buy stuff and work hard for it and lose it?” she said.

Aaron Freysz, 28, an industrial mechanic who rents a home along the Chiques Creek in Mount Joy, said the creek had moved up about 20 yards from its normal bank, climbing two feet up his back wall and filling his basement with water.

“I woke up about 6 a.m. and looked outside, and it was pretty high,” he said.

At 10:30 a.m., there was 3 feet of water in his basement, with a powerful odor of oil filling the space from the drum that had been stored there. He said his landlord was bringing a truck for the trash and a friend was bringing a water pump, but he was worried about mold.

Phil Metzler, business development manager for two ServPro locations in Lancaster County, said it has been “all hands on deck” as the restoration company responded to numerous calls about flooded basements.

“A lot of people had sump pumps, but they just couldn’t keep up -- It was just that strong,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll be working for many weeks ahead to try to get people cleaned up.”

DAMAGE TO ROADS, BRIDGES

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, 14 state-owned roads were closed in Lancaster County, according to Dave Thompson, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation. Ten roads were closed due to flooding, one due to debris, one because of downed utility wires and two involved state-owned bridges that were closed as a precaution.

One bridge was on Route 23 in West Hempfield Township in the western part of the county, and the other was on Route 23 in Manheim Township, northeast of Lancaster city. The bridges were being assessed, and would either be reopened to traffic or remain closed until they can be repaired, Thompson said.

There was no major damage to the county-owned bridges, said Robert Devonshire, the director of facilities management for Lancaster County. Workers will clean off any debris built up under the bridges after the water recedes.

'IT’S DEVASTATING’

Tom Hunter, manager at Gilbert’s Automotive, and owner Jerry Gilbert have been at their business on Pitney Road in Lancaster for 50 years. They’ve seen flooding before, they said.

“It’s a mess. It’s devastating,” Hunter said.

Someone left a blue Jeep at the business sometime Thursday morning and left the keys, since there wasn't time to move it before the water rose. By about 10 a.m., water had risen to above the Jeep’s wheel wells.

Noah Santiago owns Pitney Auto Detailing, which is on the eastern bank of the Conestoga River on Pitney Road near Lincoln Highway.

“We can’t work for a couple days until it gets all cleaned out," he said. "That’s a lot of work to do. ... We didn’t know that it was going to be this bad.”

"Every time is just painful and stressful," Jennifer Bushy said. She and her husband, Steve Bushy, are the owners of Twin Kiss in Manheim Borough.

She said employees were sent home early on Wednesday, and the couple had to evacuate the building at 8:30 p.m. because Fruitville Pike and Route 72 were closed.

"It's nice that the community reaches out," Jennifer Bushy said. They opened on time on Thursday, after mopping, squeegeeing and sanitizing through the morning.

Michael Abbot, the store manager of the Weis Market near Pitney Road and Old Philadelphia Pike, is letting nearby businesses use his store's parking lot. Most of the businesses in the area are auto mechanics or detailing shops.

“We’re all in this together. We’re a community," he said. "This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Michael Dieter, who owns Waterfront Financial on Millcross Road in East Lampeter Township, had his business flooded from the overflowing Conestoga River. He was able to anticipate the flood, though, and his business will likely be up and running by next week after Labor Day.

“When you play with fire, sometimes you get burned,” said Dieter, who lives in West Lampeter Township. “When you live on the water, sometimes you get wet.”

Dieter suited up in waders and rain boots, and trekked into the water to try to get into his business to check out any flood damage.

“Just walking to work, nothing to see here,” Dieter yelled as he waded into the hip-deep water.

WATCHING, WORRYING

Amber Quinn lives on Conestoga Manor Trailer Court in Conestoga Manor in West Earl Township, where she said she watched flood waters rise into her shed, vents and throughout the road.

“Started looking really bad around 1:30 a.m.," she said.

Marcus Jones took Amber's three kids to her parents’ house when the waters started to rise. Amber stayed behind to look after her animals.

Ramona Whitcraft lives on Pitney Road near Costco in Lancaster. The river closed a road near the home she grew up in and seeped into her basement.

“I’m used to it,” Whitcraft said of the flooding, but she added that she was concerned whether her sub pump was going to run. “The flood kept me up all night because I wanted make sure the water was going down."

Scott Behmer, who lives on Susan Avenue in Lancaster not far from the Conestoga, said he got 4 inches of rain in his basement and that he usually sees flooding there and in his backyard when it rains hard. He tried to stay ahead of the rising waters and move some of his things, but to no avail.

“I got fed up and went to bed," he said. "I knew there was nothing else I could do. I just had to ride the storm out.”