Leaves are starting to change color in Lancaster County and much of southern Pennsylvania.

The best fall foliage colors should be about two to three weeks away, likely in late October or early November, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Foliage in southern parts of the state including Lancaster, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties have been slow to change, but will show some signs of the season on maple, dogwood and black birch trees through Wednesday, DCNR said. Fall foliage sightseers should visit French Creek and Nockamixon state parks to catch a glimpse of some early fall color.

Peak colors have already arrived in much of northern Pennsylvania in the Allegheny Plateau, Laurel Highlands and Poconos, a DCNR graphic shows. An expected pronounced cool down over the weekend should bring “a vibrant bloom” of additional color throughout the state.

Some peak color is already starting to fade in some of the state’s northernmost areas, expected to last no more than a few more days.

Much of the central portion of the state is about a week away from best color.