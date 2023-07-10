Editor's note: This story was originally published in June 2019 and has been updated.

And so it begins. Mayflies have begun hatching in the Susquehanna River.

Columbia recently began darkening the lights on the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Columbia and Wrightsville to stave off accelerated mayfly hatches caused by recent hot weather.

The typical hatching period is late June to early July, said riverkeeper Ted Evgeniadis.

In previous years, hoards of mayflies have swarmed manmade structures near the Susquehanna River -- including the Veterans Memorial Bridge that connects Columbia to Wrightsville.

And because of the insect's short lifespan of 24 to 48 hours, piles of dead, decaying mayflies are also to be expected.

As eggs, mayflies are laid on the surface of water and eventually float to the bottom where they sit for a period of time between a day or several weeks.

After hatching, the nymphs spend two to three years underwater, until they eventually rise to the water's surface, molt, dry their wings and fly onto to land with one purpose: reproduce.

In June 2015, following the "blizzard-like" conditions, the bridge was temporarily closed after three motorcycle accidents caused by low visibility and slick roads.

In 2018, the Columbia Borough Police Department decided to turn off lights on Veterans Memorial Bridge to prevent mayflies from swarming like they did years prior.