It may be only a couple of weeks before clouds of mayflies blacken the skies above the Susquehanna River in northwestern Lancaster County, where swarms of the insects will live out their last few days trying to reproduce.

It’s an annual ritual on the river and especially atop Veterans Memorial Bridge, where lamps attract swarms so large they can cloud drivers’ visibility and even cause crashes, Columbia Borough Manager Mark Stivers said.

“To give you a mental picture, they can pile up so high on the bridge that they run a snow plow over it to get them off,” Stivers said.

The swarms begin in the Susquehanna’s waters, where mayfly eggs are laid before sinking and hatching, according to Debra Wohl, a biology professor at Elizabethtown College.

Underwater, the insects emerge from their eggs as crawling, wingless nymphs that burrow beneath sediment along the river bottom, she said. In that form, the insects will live out most of their one-to-three-year lives.

It’s only in their last few days of life that the nymphs transform into winged mayflies, flying up from the water to mate, lay eggs and promptly die, Wohl said.

That mating ritual typically plays out over a week to 10 days in June. This year, Wohl guesses it will happen in the first couple weeks of June, an early hatch spurred on by last season's mild winter.

And Wohl said mayfly swarms have grown in size in recent years, likely due to efforts to improve the river’s water quality. Millions of them will emerge from the Susquehanna next month, she said.

“It’s just sort of amazing to see,” Wohl said, adding that the bugs are a major food source for local fish.

The flies do not bite or sting, she said.

To municipal officials like Stivers, the hatch is less exciting atop Veterans Memorial Bridge, which carries Route 462 across the river between Lancaster and York counties.

Stivers said the flies can pile up as high as a foot deep near the bridge’s lamps.

“It’s a significant issue,” Stivers said, “and it’s gross.”

