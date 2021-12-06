Though it isn't quite winter yet, it has certainly felt like it in Lancaster County.

Temperatures have dropped. A few flurries have flown. The days are much shorter than they were last month.

So, when does the winter season officially begin?

The winter solstice for the Northern Hemisphere this year happens at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to Almanac.com. The winter solstice marks the day with the fewest hours of sunlight for the entire year, as well as the beginning of astronomical winter.

The winter solstice, according to Almanac.com, happens quicker than you might think.

"Specifically, it's the exact moment when a hemisphere is tilted as far away from the Sun as it can be," according to its website.

On that day, Lancaster will only have 9 hours, 19 minutes and 27 seconds of daylight, according to Time and Date's website.

The good news is, the days will slowly get longer as we inch toward the longest day of 2022 - the summer solstice, which is on Tuesday, June 21.