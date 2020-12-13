As the temperatures drop in the colder months in Pennsylvania, the days are also getting shorted.

The winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year, is coming up. This year's winter's solstice falls on Monday, Dec. 21. In Lancaster County, the 2020 winter solstice is at 5:02 a.m.

After that, the days will slowly get longer as we inch toward the longest day of the year - the summer solstice, which is on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

So, how long will the day be on the winter solstice this year? Just 9 hours, 19 minutes and 28 seconds, according to timeanddate.com. In Lancaster, the sun will rise at 7:23 a.m. and set at 4:43 p.m.