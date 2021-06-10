While Memorial Day is often known as the unofficial start of summer, the official beginning of the season comes on Sunday, June 20, during the summer solstice.
Fittingly, that day will also feature the most daylight of the year.
On that day, the earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt − about 23.5 degrees − toward the Sun. When this occurs, the sun is overhead directly hitting the earth’s surface, therefore “more light (and more heat) hit each square centimeter of the ground,” according to National Weather Service.
This all takes place while the earth is at its farthest point from the Sun because the earth’s orbit is not a perfect circle, but rather an ellipse; therefore, one point of the ellipse is closest to the sun and another furthest, according to Space.com.
For Lancaster County and others in the northern hemisphere, June 20 will result in the day with the longest amount of daylight, with just over 15 hours, according to TimeAndDate.com. On that day, the sun will rise at 5:36 a.m. and set at 8:37 p.m.
The term summer solstice comes from the allusion of the sun standing still, according to Mental Floss. Solstice is derived from the Latin root's sol meaning "sun" and stit or stet meaning "standing," according to Merriam-Webster. During the summer solstice, it appears that the sun does not change position for a few hours when peaked due to the longer day.