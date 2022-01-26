With how cold the weather has been recently, you might be wondering when winter will finally give way to spring.

If you believe the prognostication of Punxsutawney Phil or some of the prophesizing groundhogs in Lancaster County, you'll have your answer soon.

Groundhog Day — also commonly referred to as Groundhog's Day and Groundhogs Day — this year falls on Feb. 2. The holiday is headlined by Punxsutawney Phil emerging from from his burrow in Gobblers Knoll.

If he sees his shadow, it means another six weeks of winter weather; no shadow, however, means an early spring.

Last year, Punxsutawney Phil predicted another six weeks of winter. Lancaster County's own prognosticators Mount Joy Minnie and Poppie, however, predicted an early spring.