With a handful of snowstorms hitting Lancaster County over the past month, it may not feel like spring is coming anytime soon.

But with March right around the corner, the spring equinox isn't too far behind.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the spring equinox in 2021 falls on Saturday, March 20 at 5:37 a.m. This will mark the astronomical first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

The spring equinox − also called the March equinox or vernal equinox − occurs when the sun crosses the celestial equator from south to north.

Whereas spring equinox means the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, it'll mean the beginning of fall for the Southern Hemisphere as it begins to be tilted away from the sun.

The word equinox comes from the Latin words for "equal nights." On the equinox, the length of day and night are nearly the same.

On Sunday, March 14, six days prior to the spring equinox, the clocks will spring forward. When the clock strikes 2 a.m. on Sunday, the time will change to 3 a.m.