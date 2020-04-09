The district attorney's office will have 30 days to respond to LNP Media Group's position that autopsy records in the 2003 death of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna should be unsealed.

However, because an emergency declaration has severely restricted court functions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the clock will start when that's been lifted. President Judge David Ashworth issued the order Tuesday, April 7.

The publisher of LNP|LancasterOnline has been seeking the records for some time. Last fall, county officials had maintained they weren't in the coroner's possession. However, in late January, they were discovered in the county archives.

District Attorney Heather Adams then moved to seal them, arguing their release "poses a threat of substantially hindering or jeopardizing the ongoing investigation."

Ashworth sealed them in February and LNP Media Group has been seeking their release, arguing because the investigation appears stalled, there's little risk of jeopardizing anything. And access serves the public, in part, so it can hold authorities accountable when "conclusions of their investigations seem to inadequately explain the circumstances surrounding an individual’s death," LNP attorneys wrote.

Luna's unsolved death is one of the most mysterious and high-profile slayings in modern county history. Luna, 38, a prosecutor from Baltimore, was found dead around daybreak Dec. 4, 2003, in a stream by Dry Tavern Road in Brecknock Township; The married father of two had been stabbed 36 times.

At the time, Lancaster County's coroner ruled his death a homicide, but federal authorities eventually said Luna committed suicide. The county's homicide ruling still stands.

