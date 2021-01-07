When can you be vaccinated? Here are answers to some common COVID-19 vaccine questions [Q&A]

As the COVID-19 vaccine is administered across Pennsylvania, state health officials are working to temper expectations among residents eager to be inoculated as soon as possible.

“We are asking for patience … as we work through this unprecedented task of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine and building a system that is able to safely and effectively vaccinate Pennsylvanians while still practicing mitigation efforts,” state Department of Health spokeswoman Rachel Kostelac said.

What does this mean for you?

Here are answers to commonly asked questions about the vaccine rollout plan.

Who is in charge of creating a vaccination plan?

Ed Hurston, Lancaster County’s public health emergency adviser during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the state health department has the responsibility.

The county has not been “included, nor informed,” about the rollout, Hurston said in an email. “(The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services) and (the Pennsylvania Department of Health) have been working directly with CVS, Walgreens and hospitals exclusively.”

According to the state, counties with health departments will create their own distribution plans for their jurisdictions. The state is responsible for coordinating the vaccination effort in counties — including Lancaster — with no local health departments.

Once the vaccines are transferred from the federal government, the state health department is responsible for allocating the vaccines — mainly through a coalition of public and private partnerships.

In the case of skilled-care facilities, companies like CVS are part of a federal partnership and are working directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When will I be vaccinated?

The vaccine rollout will be conducted in phases, according to the state.

In Phase 1A, the state expects to have very limited doses available from the federal government, so the effort will be concentrated on health-care personnel, first responders, critical workers and people with high-risk conditions — including residents of skilled-care facilities.

In Phase 1B, the state expects more available doses and will expand efforts to first responders like law enforcement, critical workers like manufacturing sector employees and teachers, individuals with high-risk conditions and those over 65.

By Phase 2, the state expects to have a large number of doses available and will begin inoculating people with high-risk medical conditions like asthma and groups of critical workers.

The vaccine will not reach the general population until Phase 3.

The state health department will use multiple data sources to determine critical populations — such as health system patient databases. It will also utilize databases that have geocoded vulnerable populations by census tract.

As more vaccine doses come to the state, they will first go to making sure everyone in prior phases have been inoculated.

There are approximately one million people who are slated to be vaccinated in Phase 1A alone.

“There are many variables that will determine how fast the vaccination program goes,” state Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday. “The biggest one is how much vaccine we get ... the more vaccines that are safe and effective that they can roll out, the faster that will go.”

What phase are we currently in?

The state is in Phase 1A of the vaccination effort.

As of Monday, 135,044 people had been vaccinated, Levine said. CVS and Walgreens had also started vaccinations at 115 skilled-nursing facilities throughout the state.

According to the state vaccine dashboard, 5,420 first doses had been administered in Lancaster County by Tuesday.

The state department of health’s vaccine dashboard is a way to track the vaccine distribution throughout the state; however, due to reporting lag and because not all vaccine centers report directly to the state, it’s not a perfect measure.

The state expects to receive 166,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week — 97,500 of which are reserved to be the second doses for health-care workers who received their first inoculation three weeks ago. The remaining doses will be split between vaccinating health-care personnel and skilled-care facilities, she said.

About 80,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are also expected to reach the state this week.

How will I know when it’s my turn to be vaccinated?

There are many details still being worked out.

Levine said Monday that her department is still working on plans for mass distribution and didn’t provide any details.

The state’s plan mentions working directly with partners, county municipal health departments and medical providers to coordinate mass inoculation efforts in the final phases.

The plan will be made public, Levine said, but did not give an exact date.

“As we come to when 1B will start, I promise you we will be ready, we’ll have all of the resources that we need and we’ll have all of the plans that we need to start that,” she said. “But we’re not there yet and those discussions are happening right now.”

How and where will I sign up to be vaccinated?

Although the list of where vaccines are being administered is publicly available, the exact plans on how the general public will be vaccinated has not been finalized.

Levine asked hospitals to create a system by Wednesday so that medical professionals and first responders who are not hospital employees can sign up to be vaccinated. Under her orders, 10% of hospital vaccines are to be reserved for this effort.

Whenever the vaccine is available for the general public, an online sign-up system is most likely how people will claim their spots to be vaccinated.

“Pennsylvania plans to utilize an online portal where individuals can sign up for a timeslot to receive the vaccine at a vaccine provider,” state health department spokeswoman Kostelac said. “This will ensure Pennsylvanians can safely receive the vaccine without lines or people congregating in locations during the pandemic.”

County preparedness

Even though Lancaster County is not directly involved in vaccine distribution, if the state asks for assistance, it is prepared to step up, according to Hurston, the county’s public health emergency adviser during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve identified locations, identified nontechnical staff to support facility management, traffic control, issuance of PPE for staff, and coordinating volunteer staff,” he said.

County officials designated Lancaster’s McCaskey East High School and Quarryville’s Solanco Fairgrounds as vaccination sites if the state approves mass vaccine distribution.

The sites will only be utilized if health care facilities and pharmacies max out their capacity, officials said in December.

Appointments would go through an online sign-up process created by the state, and inoculations would be administered by health-care workers.

Resources The Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard includes case data throughout the state, deaths, regional hospital statistics and most recently, vaccine distribution. https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard includes municipal-level case data and information on county-wide deaths. https://covid-19-lancastercountypa.hub.arcgis.com/ This DOH page includes a list of providers who are administering the vaccines. https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Vaccine.aspx DOH Interim Vaccination Plan https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Documents/Programs/Immunizations/Vaccine%20Plan%20V.3%20FINAL.pdf DOH Vaccine Tool Kit https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Documents/Programs/Immunizations/12_18_2020%20DOH%20Vaccine%20toolkit.pdf