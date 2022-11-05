Fewer major retailers are opening on Thanksgiving for holiday shoppers this year. Experts say that is because the kickoff of the holiday shopping season has evolved to a five-day event that spans digital and brick-and-mortar stores.

That said, a number of major retailers will open their brick-and-mortar stores at or before dawn Black Friday, led by Best Buy, Cabela’s, JC Penney, Old Navy and Walmart at 5 a.m.

A LNP | LancasterOnline survey of retailers found that only Dollar General, Big Lots and Cabela’s planned to be open on Thanksgiving Day. Lancaster County’s major shopping centers: Park City, Tanger Outlets and The Shops at Rockvale all are closed.

The trend to closing on Thanksgiving started before the pandemic and gained steam through Christmas 2020 and 2021, experts said.

“Every year, retailers make the decision that is best for their customers and their employees in terms of whether or not to be open on Thanksgiving Day,” said Katherine Cullen, the National Retail Federation’s senior director of industry and consumer insights. “Over the past several years, retailers have shifted their approach to reflect the fact that Thanksgiving weekend has evolved into a five-day shopping event that spans both online, mobile and stores. For some retailers, this has taken off the pressure to be open on Thanksgiving Day as consumers are just as comfortable browsing the weekend deals from their mobile devices or desktops.”

It’s good to check websites and stores prior to Black Friday because many sales are starting early. Walmart, for example, is releasing new sale items each Monday in November. The catch is you have to be a member. Barnes & Noble is starting its holiday sales Nov. 21.

This year Thanksgiving is Nov. 24, and Black Friday is Nov. 25.

Who is open on Thanksgiving?

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

When do they open on Black Friday?

Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Park City Center: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Shops at Rockvale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela’s: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Boscov's: Not announced as of Nov. 4.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Not announced as of Nov. 4.

Five Below: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

JC Penney: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl's: Not announced as of Nov. 4

Macy's: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Michaels: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Navy: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.