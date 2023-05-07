SHAMOKIN — Bob Slaby says it’s too late for a home rule charter to save Shamokin, a small Northumberland County city built when coal was king.

Slaby, the city administrator, bases that opinion on his experience trying to clean up the financial mess he says his predecessor left him nearly a decade ago.

When he was hired in 2014, Slaby said there were piles of unpaid bills dating back several months. The city was on the edge of bankruptcy, with nowhere to turn but state intervention.

Within a year of Slaby’s arrival, the city entered Act 47, a state program for financially distressed municipalities. A few years later, Shamokin would attempt to pursue a home rule charter for increased financial and taxation flexibility.

What is Act 47? Act 47 is a 1987 Pennsylvania law that empowers the commonwealth to assist local governments experiencing serious financial problems and, in situations where those problems can’t be resolved, to intervene more directly in the municipality’s governance, up to and including the disbanding of the local government. To assist governments, Act 47 gives the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development the authority to designate a municipality as “distressed” and, after the local government develops a plan for fixing its finances, the department can make loans and grants, and local elected councils or boards can raise earned income taxes above state-mandated caps. Most commonly, municipalities enter Act 47, or “distressed” status, by seeking intervention from the state. A municipality must prove it can cover all of its financial obligations in order to leave Act 47. The law was amended in 2014 to limit how long a municipality can operate under its provisions (five years, with an option for a three-year extension guided by an exit plan). Governments that entered distressed status prior to 2014 were able to keep the status for many years. Last month, Johnstown in Cambria County exited distressed status after nearly 31 years.

Before Act 47, Slaby said there wasn’t a single financial institution willing to sign off on a loan to the city. It would have been fiscally irresponsible for any bank to trust Shamokin, Slaby said.

Under Act 47, Pennsylvania gave the city $1.2 million to start digging out of its hole. But the biggest benefit of declaring distressed status was the flexibility it gave Shamokin to set local taxation rates above the legal maximum. State law caps earned income tax rates at 1.1% for third-class cities like Shamokin (and Lancaster), but the city was able to raise it to 2% under Act 47, taking in about $800,000 more annually.

But that extra money is scheduled to go away when the city will be forced to exit distressed status next year. A 2014 state law limits municipalities to five years under Act 47 with an optional three-year extension intended to give the government time to implement an exit plan. Shamokin is already taking advantage of that extension, which ends next summer.

“Without that, I can tell you, the City of Shamokin will run out of money,” Slaby said.

A situation like Shamokin’s is something Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace has brought up in talking about home rule, which she says will allow the city to develop its own approach to local taxes instead of relying on state benefits that would eventually be stripped. Campaigning for a study commission now and doing her best to educate voters on the benefits, could help avoid what happened in Shamokin, where home rule was put before the voters twice, failing both times.

“It’s too late,” Slaby said. “What did we do the first time and the second time? What are we going to do differently the third time?”

Other community leaders in Shamokin said home rule failed because opponents won over voters with a warning that it would lead to an era of permanent high taxes.

One of those people was Mayor Rick Ulrich. He won his first term in 2021 by campaigning against home rule. At the time, he worried it would move the city backward.

Now in office, he’s desperate for a change. Shamokin ran out of time to put a home rule study on the ballot before Act 47 runs out, so officials are asking their hesitant state representative to help secure special relief.

In need of repair

To anyone who visits this city of 7,000 people, it’s clear that the coal industry’s demise in the late-20th century was devastating. Coal was crucial to the city’s development. When it went away, the city never found another industry to anchor its economy.

“When coal petered out, (people) just left, and left these ugly, ugly scars,” said Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Shamokin’s downtown, full of brick buildings dating to the early 20th century, was once the quintessential American business and government center. Today, many of the buildings are in bad repair, with chipped paint and broken windows.

Too many buildings are boarded up and scorched from fires, some marked with giant “X” signs on their front doors – a signal to firefighters that the buildings aren’t worth saving and should be allowed to burn to the ground. There’s at least one fire in the city every week, Slaby said.

Slaby said people don’t raise their families in Shamokin anymore, and adult children are quick to sell their parents’ homes when they’re passed down.

Now, Shamokin’s leaders are just trying to scrape by. Slaby calls Shamokin the “master of blight problems.” The police department has just nine officers, and City Hall has only four staffers.

Residents openly admit their hometown is a dump — though they use a more profane word when doing so.

But few local community leaders seem interested in giving up on Shamokin, even on the brink of financial bankruptcy.

“Still, after an 80-year period of decline,” the city website says, “the community seeks to find a turning a corner to recovery.”

Fearing the fix

The first year Shamokin tried to institute home rule was 2018. City Council agreed to put the study commission question onto the ballot, but voters knocked it down. Three years later, they rejected it again.

Ryan Hottenstein, Shamokin’s Act 47 coordinator, attributed the failure of home rule to a “fear of the unknown” that’s only exacerbated by a general distrust of politicians. When people hear a charter could open doors to higher taxes, Hottenstein said they assume that means City Council will raise taxes through the roof.

“There are people who will just say, ‘Oh, they’re going to raise your taxes 300%.’ And theoretically, a municipality could, but ultimately that decision is still with the borough or City Council or the township board,” Hottenstein said. “And even though it might provide for the ability to raise taxes, I personally have not come across an elected official who likes to do that.”

Steps to home rule The May 16 primary asks city voters whether they support the creation of a nine-member commission to study whether Lancaster should consider home rule. Primary voters also can vote for up to nine commission members out of 17 declared candidates.

If primary voters approve the commission, the nine winning commissioners will begin their work ten days after the election results are certified, and the commission holds its first public meeting within 15 days of members taking their oath.

February 2024: The commission concludes its nine-month study process and will vote on whether to draft a home rule charter. If so, it will spend the next nine months drafting one; if not, the commission will be dissolved.

October to November 2024: The commission shares its home rule charter with the public.

Election Day 2024: The Nov. 5 allot will ask voters whether to adopt the commission’s home rule charter. The commission dissolves after the election.

January 2025: If approved, the home rule charter is officially enacted. Depending on the charter’s provisions, other changes could require new elections.

Slaby said the goal of home rule would be to maintain the 2% earned income tax the city was able to impose under Act 47. It’s a way to stay up to the times fiscally in a period when Shamokin has faltered and nearly burned out, he said.

“The third-class code no longer works in a town like this,” Slaby said.

That’s something the Pennsylvania Economy League, an organization that conducts independent research on state government, reiterated in a study titled “It’s Not 1965 Anymore.” In order for cities to run efficiently, the Economy League says the commonwealth’s municipal code needs to change.

The Economy League notes that local taxes weren’t designed to grow with inflation when they were established in 1965. So, even something like the income tax that’s meant to multiply with wage growth are limited in benefits by strict caps on how high income taxes can be set.

Mayor Ulrich said he regrets not giving home rule a chance. Like many others, he saw it only in terms of higher taxes.

Another one of those people is Vinny Clausi, a former Northumberland County commissioner who is running again for the position. After years of criticizing home rule, Clausi admitted to a change of heart after he saw how desperate Shamokin’s finances will be if Act 47’s distressed status is lifted before the city can address its larger problems.

Clausi said he now believes the city has no other way to dig itself out of its current situation, and he worries what will happen if Shamokin enters state receivership — a process that involves a state-appointed manager overseeing the city’s finances. If that happens, Clausi is convinced the state will cut the city’s entire police department.

“They have to have (home rule) to survive,” Clausi said.

But the politics of higher taxes are too much for Clausi to make passing home rule a part of his county commissioner campaign this year.

Despite being a key voice in the community, he said he doesn’t think talking about home rule for one municipality is relevant to his countywide campaign.

One more time

While Slaby doesn’t think home rule is worth pursuing again, others are more optimistic. Edward Manning, a local business owner and former study commission candidate, believes the third time’s the charm.

Manning came to Shamokin nearly four years ago with the intention of investing in the city, and he said it’s paid off. He believes Shamokin has improved since he arrived. But without the fiscal safety net of a higher earned income tax, Manning acknowledges local development could come crumbling down.

In addition to having the authority to raise local income tax, home rule comes with the ability to alter the structure of municipal government. Manning said he hoped to see a charter establish more oversight on what Shamokin’s mayor and council do. Right now, Mayor Ulrich has a voting seat on council.

With business and investment slowly improving, Manning said people are starting to gain a little hope that Shamokin will turn out for the better. If people approach the home rule process a little less skeptical than before, it could be a good sign for the city.

Manning owns two businesses downtown, Oliver’s Cigar Lounge and Heritage Restaurant, and he said they have seen considerable success. However, he said the key to bringing in more revenue is the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area — an off-roading dirt bike attraction based just next door to Shamokin in Coal Township. It draws enthusiasts from across the country.

Officials and business leaders see the dirt bike park as an opportunity to invest more in Shamokin. For example, regional chamber CEO Garrett said building a hotel (there’s only a B&B in the city now) might entice tourists originally drawn to the outdoor park to stay longer.

“(The outdoor park) has reestablished Shamokin as a destination,” Garrett, the regional chamber CEO, said.

Garrett said the chamber doesn’t know what its next move would be if Shamokin is forced out of Act 47, but he plans to continue advocating at the state level for a change that would allow the city to avoid receivership.

If home rule is put on the ballot again, Garrett guarantees the chamber will be involved in public education efforts to explain what home rule is and what a study commission would do. Ryan Hottenstein, Shamokin’s Act 47 coordinator, agrees education is crucial because he says there has been too much misinformation spread about the future of city taxes.

What’s next for Shamokin

Slaby and Ulrich agree the next move is a plea to Harrisburg — with or without a home rule charter. They’ve asked Shamokin’s state representative, Republican Joanne Stehr, to push for giving Shamokin a special exception so it can keep its 2% earned income tax.

Stehr said she’s still educating herself on the city’s revenue stream. She says outright she will not support a measure to keep taxes high for another decade, but she might consider another three years.

“We need to know where that (added revenue) went,” Stehr said. “We need to start tightening our belt a little bit to be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers.”

Hottenstein insists the city has used the extra tax dollars to do only those things that are vital to maintaining the current level of service. There hasn’t been any money available to put toward nonessential costs. It would be detrimental to strip Shamokin of its higher tax, as the city is only now headed on an upward trajectory, he said.

If Shamokin stays the course without help from the state, it would be the first municipality in the state forced out of Act 47, forced either to enter into receivership or figure out its already tight budget on its own.

Slaby doesn’t know what to do.

“Time is running out,” he said. “There is no example of what is going to happen to Shamokin.”

