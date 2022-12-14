Rich Warner, who manages Gish’s Furniture and Amish Heirlooms on Lincoln Highway East, is ready for his store to move just up the road into the strip mall that once housed Tony Wang’s Chinese Restaurant.
The two sites are separated by just 500 feet, but the new location makes all the difference to Warner because the strip mall has a traffic light and a crosswalk in front of it. The furniture store’s current site has neither.
Warner said he’s witnessed several fender benders outside the store, and he often has to give customers out-of-the-way directions to guide them safely out of the parking lot. Sometimes he watches people attempt to run across Lincoln Highway, and all he can do is cringe.
“I wouldn’t cross,” Warner said.
A 2015 plan drawn up by East Lampeter Township set out a vision to revamp the busy tourist thoroughfare to address the safety concerns of Warner and others. Its overarching goal is to transform the heavily trafficked area into a safer place for drivers, pedestrians and other modes of transportation such as bikes and Amish buggies. The plan covers a 2.5-mile stretch of Lincoln Highway, from Strasburg Pike on the west to Route 896 on the east, including the Route 30 bypass interchange.
In 2015, the township reported that up to 30,000 cars navigate Lincoln Highway every day. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said that number probably has not changed much in seven years, and may have even grown given its position along major tourist sites including Dutch Wonderland, American Music Theatre and Tanger Outlets.
The improvement plan notes most pedestrians face an “overwhelming experience” if they try to use the existing crosswalks and sidewalks along the road.
And while not as urgent a concern as the wellbeing of travelers, the plan also tries to address the cluttered appearance of the tourism corridor. An overabundance of commercial signage underscores the lack of greenery. Cleaning up the aesthetics of Lincoln Highway will be a small but significant step to improving the overall experience.
“We hope that for everybody, it’s a safer place to travel,” Hutchison said. “We think it’ll be a place where people want to go.”
It’s been seven years since the vision for Lincoln Highway was officially set, and Hutchison said it continues to be “alive and moving forward,” even if residents have not seen much physical change. The plan likely won’t be fully implemented for several more years, he said, but recent developments are making headway.
Rockvale redeveloper spends $30.5M for ailing shopping center; 416 apartments to replace some stores
The New Jersey developer planning to replace half the commercial space at the Shops at Rockv…
What’s been done
The first phase of improvements was completed in 2018 with a $3.7 million resurfacing project that covered a 3.5-mile stretch of the roadway, starting with Route 462 (Lincoln Highway, before it combines with Route 30) under the Route 30 East overpass to Oakview Road, and continuing on Route 30 to just east of Route 896.
New signage and pavement markings were also put in to calm traffic. For example, road lines were repainted to narrow lanes to naturally slow drivers at the intersection of Routes 462 and 30. The tactic has worked well for the township, Hutchison said, with fewer crashes reported in the area.
This first phase set the stage for the rest of the work on Lincoln Highway, Hutchison said, including the township’s latest endeavor, which project engineers presented at an October board of supervisors meeting. Hutchison refers to the next phase as the “west gateway corridor.”
There are several moving parts to the work, but Juli Wolfe, the project manager with Rettew Associates, said the major focus of the $20 million project is redirecting Route 462 traffic to a turning lane that leads to East Towne Center on the south side of Route 30. She called the roadway “super dangerous” due to a lack of traffic signals in an area made hectic by vehicles on Route 462 cutting across Route 30 via a thruway to the shopping center.
And pedestrians have no way to safely reach shops like Burlington or Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
“It’s very confusing. People get trapped because they don’t understand where they need to be. It’s a tourist area, so if you aren’t familiar with the area, (it’s dangerous),” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said all Route 462 drivers heading east will be redirected to Route 30 via the current thruway, which will add a light and a turning lane. The goal is to reduce driver anxiety as well as the number of crashes by 2026, when the project is expected to wrap up. In 2015, the western corridor accounted for one-third of crashes on the roadway.
The addition of sidewalks and crosswalks will bring relief to pedestrians as well, Wolfe said. As a bonus, a 12-foot-wide multiuse paved path for pedestrian and bike traffic will stretch a third of a mile from Oakview Road to Mennonite School Road.
What’s left to do
The biggest part of the project – the tourist strip that runs from Tanger Outlets past Dutch Wonderland and east to Route 896 – will be addressed last. The 2015 plan calls for consolidating business entryways to eliminate confusion, as well as enhancements to crosswalks and sidewalks. Working in coordination with local businesses, the township also will try to shape a general aesthetic of the area to improve its visual appeal.
According to East Lampeter Township police, 347 crashes have occurred on that span of Lincoln Highway in the last five years, with one fatality. One crash involved a pedestrian, though the accident was not fatal.
Darrek Hahnley, a front desk associate with Country Inn of Lancaster on the western cusp of the tourism corridor, said the improvements will be warmly welcomed by many. He said many bus tours come to the Country Inn, and tourists want to navigate the area by foot, which requires better sidewalks.
Other, smaller changes need to be incorporated into the project as well. Along with adding more trees to green up the area, the improvement plan notes the importance of upgrading transit stops.
While it might seem outwardly as if the work isn’t moving forward now, Hutchison said, a lot has to happen behind the scenes to prop up big plans.
Hutchison said projects such as this one are by their nature lengthy, with planning, development and eventual construction, as well as the need to secure funding.
“It all ties together once it’s on the ground,” he said.
Notice problems?
Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.
Lancaster Watchdog: Reader questions answered [full coverage]
There’s probably something in your community that’s been on your mind but you just can’t find the answers — maybe it’s potholes in the roads or damaged traffic signs. That’s what the Lancaster Watchdog is here for.
We're expanding Watchdog in an effort to serve readers by answering their questions – and advocating for them if needed – about problems with government services. Jade Campos, who joined the newsroom in June, will answer reader messages online throughout the week.
Have you noticed any problems in your community? Contact the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.
Here is a look back at the most recent Lancaster Watchdog stories:
