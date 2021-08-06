What's in the cards for fall and winter in Lancaster County? A mixed bag, according to AccuWeather and the Farmer's Almanac.

AccuWeather predicts that Lancaster County will see relatively normal fall conditions, though there is a moderate chance for severe weather conditions at times, according to its forecast.

A map detailing fall conditions places Lancaster County in a neutral location between the Midwest and South's increased chance of severe thunderstorms and the east coast's heightened chance for tropical storm activity.

With meteorological fall just weeks away, AccuWeather's expert team of long-range forecasters are analyzing data to forecast what we can expect during the fall months. Read more about the forecast here: https://t.co/X4QtLFZq0R pic.twitter.com/8wXIhyT5q6 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 5, 2021

Cool conditions are forecast to hit the northeast in mid-October, according to AccuWeather.

The cool temperatures will give way to a "typical winter chill," according to Farmer's Almanac forecasts.

January is expected to be stormy for the northeast, including Lancaster County. Rain, snow, sleet and ice are all fair game in the Farmer's Almanac forecast.

February is predicted to be mostly "tranquil," though forecasters predict a "winter whopper" for the northeast toward the end of February.

March is predicted to be a grab bag for weather, however. The end of the month could bring a strong nor'easter storm to parts of the east coast.

The Farmer's Almanac has existed since 1818 and is known for its long-range weather predictions. There is a "secret formula" for predicting the weather conditions, factoring in whether sunspots are prevalent, the moon's tidal action and the position of the planets, among other factors, according to the Farmer's Almanac.