Lancaster County is under a flood watch from 2 p.m. today until 2 p.m. Friday.
But, what does that actually mean?
The National Weather Service will issue a flood watch when the conditions are right for flooding.
The NWS issued today's flood watch because a weather system making its way across the state could bring 1.5 to 3 inches of heavy rain to Lancaster County.
The flood watch includes 17 other Pa. counties.
Flooding may not necessarily happen, but it's a possibility given the conditions outside and the impending weather patterns.
If flooding is happening or imminent, the National Weather Service will upgrade the flood watch to a flood warning.
With the warning comes the chance that rivers could swell, stormwater drains could overflow and areas that collect water could become saturated.
A flash flood warning is issued when flooding is happening or imminent and has the potential to overwhelm rivers and infrastructure with a vast amount of quick-moving sudden water.