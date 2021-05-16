A group of Hempfield School District parents was “horrified” after the school board approved what initially appeared to be more than $20,000 in new furniture for a “suite” for the district’s chief financial and operations officer, Mark Brooks.

The contract, awarded to Harrisburg-based Phillips Workplace Interiors at an April school board meeting, includes upholstered office chairs at nearly $500 a piece, multiple walnut-colored desks costing more than $600 each, two $200 bookcases and a nearly $2,000 “privacy wall.”

The parents said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline the decision was a “slap in the face of taxpayers, the students and the teachers.”

“We genuinely hope that our suspicions were misguided,” they said.

It turns out, the space was renovated for multiple Hempfield School District employees, not including Brooks, district spokeswoman Shannon Zimmerman said.

The space, left vacant when two social workers took their workspace from the district office at 200 Church St. in Landisville to individual school buildings, was originally meant for Brooks, who started at Hempfield just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Brooks however, wound up planting himself a floor below where other business office employees, including Sheryl Pursel, the director of finance, are located.

The office area was then turned over to Karen Hall, the district’s executive director of human resources and business operations, and her team. The human resources department had insufficient space and lacked a conference room, Zimmerman said. Meetings — sometimes involving confidential employee information — would be conducted in the district office lobby, she said.

The move “made sense,” Zimmerman said, though she admitted the term “suite” — the language used in the contract — may have caught taxpayers off guard.

The district considered cost, Zimmerman said. For example, it chose a moveable privacy wall instead of building an entire wall with drywall and the like, she said.

“If you look at the options, there are a lot more expensive options,” she said of the furniture, which included chairs, desks and a conference table.

Hempfield, she added, purchased the contract through the state’s COSTARS program, which, according to the Pennsylvania Department of General Services website, offers competitively priced contracts to public entities, like school districts, from verified suppliers.

Zimmerman could not provide the square footage for the office space in question. She also couldn’t provide a photo of the space, as the district does not “provide interior photos for safety and security reasons.”

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.